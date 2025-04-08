Advance America Launches 'Advance Your Finances' Challenge To Boost Financial Literacy In 2025

Financial challenge participants can improve their financial knowledge, plus have 24 chances to win their share of $12,000 in prizes.

GREENVILLE, S.C., April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With economic challenges impacting households across America, knowing how to handle rising costs, growing debt, and costly emergencies is more critical than ever.

Advance America is kicking off Financial Literacy Month with a nationwide initiative to motivate and empower individuals to take control of their financial futures. The 2025 Advance Your Finances Challenge is a three-month campaign and giveaway that features a series of financial literacy activities designed to build better money management skills and put them into practice.

"Financial literacy is about more than knowing basic money concepts - it's having the confidence to make smart decisions that support your financial goals," said Laura McCutcheon, Vice President of Marketing at Advance America. "Through the Advance Your Finances Challenge, we aim to help put basic concepts into practice in a way that's fun and engaging."

Advance Your Finances participants have 24 chances to win their share of $12,000 in prizes:



Each completed challenge earns one entry to win $500

Two new challenges unlock each month from April through June Four winners of $500 each will be announced for every challenge

The Advance Your Finances Challenge begins on April 1, 2025, and runs through the end of June. Two (2) new financial challenges will be unlocked each month. Four (4) winners will be announced for each challenge, and the first round of $500 winners will be announced on April 15, 2025.

Media Contact: Contact: [email protected]

About Advance America Founded in 1997, Advance America is a leading state-licensed consumer lender in the US. It operates over 800 storefronts in communities across 22 states, along with online lending operations, and has approximately 2,500 employees. Advance America seeks to help each customer achieve their version of financial stability in the moment and in the future through a variety of personal credit options. Please visit AdvanceAmerica for more information.

SOURCE Advance America

