RCI Banque: ‘’Consolidated Financial Statements As At December 31Th 2024’’ Is Now Available"


2025-04-08 01:31:29
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) April 8th, 2025

RCI Banque: ''Consolidated Financial Statements as at December 31 th 2024'' is now available.”

The RCI Banque group ''Consolidated Financial Statements as at December 31th 2024'' is now available on the Mobilize Financial Services website

Attachments

  • RCI_Banque_-_RCC_2024 EN
  • Press Release - Consolidated Financial Statements as at 31 december 2024

