Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
RCI Banque: ‘’Pillar III Report As At December 31Th 2024’’


2025-04-08 01:31:29
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) April 8th, 2024

RCI Banque: ''Pillar III Report as at December 31 th 2024''

The RCI BANQUE: Pillar Report as at December 31th 2024 is now available on the Mobilize Financial Services website

Attachments

  • PILLAR 3 DISCLOSURE 2024-12-31-VDEV 04 2025
  • Press Release - Pillar III Report 2024

