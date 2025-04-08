PM Modi Working Tirelessly For Welfare Of Indigenous People: CM Saha

MENAFN - IANS) Agartala, April 8 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working tirelessly for the overall welfare of the indigenous people of the state, and the BJP government is also working in line with the direction of PM Modi.

Addressing a party programme at Takarjala in Sepahijala district, the Chief Minister said that PM Modi is working vigorously for the overall welfare of the tribals in India, including Tripura.

“He always thinks about the development of the indigenous people, and the state government is also working in that direction,” Saha said, adding that if indigenous people join the BJP, the country and the state would be stronger.

He said that the conference was organised for the active members of the party and various important issues were discussed during the conference.

“Talks were also held with various people. In this conference, about 140 members from 50 families have joined the BJP. They have mainly joined our party from the opposition Congress and the CPI-M. I welcome them on behalf of the BJP,” said Saha.

The Chief Minister told the indigenous people, as the Prime Minister has been thinking about the tribal people and the government is also considerate about them, if the tribals join the BJP, both the indigenous people and the state would be beneficial.

Saha added that his government is no longer just the government of the BJP people alone, it is for all people as the party's vision is 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayaas'.

The Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) and Tipra Motha Party are the allies of the BJP, and the government always takes decisions and strategies about the tribals after discussions with all the parties.

The top leadership of the tribal wing of the BJP, Janjati Morcha, were present at the conference. One-third of Tripura's four million population is tribals (indigenous people), and they play a crucial role in the state's electoral politics.