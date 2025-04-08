Julie Howard Named President Of Georgia-Pacific's Gypsum Business

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Julie joined Georgia-Pacific in 2007 as a senior category manager for GP PRO's foodservice disposable products. During her 18-year tenure with the company, she has held a variety of roles of increasing responsibility in the away-from-home business, primarily focused on our industry-leading paper towel category and enMotionDispensing Systems. Prior to joining Georgia-Pacific, Julie worked for the specialty chemicals company, formerly Arch Chemicals, which is now owned by Solenis. She gained experience collaborating with international companies while working at gatc LP and DRÄXLMAIER Automotive.

"We are excited to welcome Julie to the Building Products leadership team. She will be leading our operations and commercial capabilities and brings invaluable experience and expertise," said David Neal, executive vice president, Building Products. "At Georgia-Pacific, Julie has been recognized for her development of talent, market insights, and principled leadership, I believe she embodies the qualities we need to drive transformative and profitable growth in our business."

Mike Adams, president, GP PRO, has named Nate Medina as vice president and general manager, GP PRO Towels and Napkins.

"I feel incredibly fortunate to work for a company that genuinely promotes contribution-driven individuals and recognizes talent," said Julie. "I am excited to take on this opportunity and look forward to contributing to the growth and development of the team."

Julie graduated with a bachelor's degree from Ohio University where she studied German and International Studies. She also earned an MBA from Georgia State University with a concentration in Marketing and International Business. Julie lives with her husband and two sons in metro Atlanta, and volunteers for Habitat for Humanity.

About Georgia-Pacific

