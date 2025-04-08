Inventhelp Inventor Develops Improved Camping Tent (JMT-363)_

PITTSBURGH, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved camping tent that would allow you to sleep raised up off the ground," said an inventor, from Eureka, Calif., "so I invented the CABIN TENT. My design could provide a more comfortable alternative to sleeping on a tent's floor panel or the hard cold ground."

The invention provides an improved alternative to conventional camping tents. In doing so, it eliminates the need to sleep on the ground. As a result, it increases comfort and storage space. It also prevents the tent from ripping or tearing under stress. The invention features a durable and protective design that is easy to assemble and use so it is ideal for campers, outdoor enthusiasts, etc.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-JMT-363, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

