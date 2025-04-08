SE Ventures Launches 12-Week Accelerator Program To Propel Climate & Industrial Tech Startups

The new program offers $100K SAFE Investment, expert mentorship, and direct access to the global customer network of SE Ventures' LP, Schneider Electric – Applications are open now

MENLO PARK, Calif., April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SE Ventures , the $1B+ stage-agnostic venture capital firm backed by Schneider Electric, today announced the launch of its new Accelerator Program, a 12‐week initiative designed to help pre‐seed startups in Climate Tech and Industrial Tech achieve product‐market fit and accelerate growth. This program will equip founders with capital, industry expertise, global customer insights, and go-to-market strategies needed to navigate technical complexities and address specific market challenges.

"As a specialist VC, SE Ventures brings deep domain expertise to our portfolio companies – and our global team rolls up their sleeves from day one to deliver value far beyond the capital we invest," said Amit Chaturvedy, Global Head & Managing Partner at SE Ventures. "Each startup is paired with a seasoned operating partner who unlocks new commercial opportunities through customer introductions and go-to-market deals with our corporate LP, Schneider Electric. While we have typically made growth and late stage investments, Series A-E, this Accelerator Program will extend our impact to pre-seed stage founders innovating in Climate and Industrial Tech."

Selected startups will receive:



A $100K SAFE investment with the opportunity for further investment during the next priced round.

Expert mentorship, including dedicated guidance from SE Ventures and Schneider Electric subject matter experts.

Access to Schneider Electric's extensive ecosystem, including over 650K service providers, 4.5K EcoXperts, and 45K+ system integrators and developers. Real-world validation through direct customer engagements and a Demo Day event in the SF Bay Area.

Key Program Dates:



April 8: Applications open

May 11: Application deadline

June 6: Cohort announced

June 9: Program kickoff September 10: Demo Day in the San Francisco Bay Area

For this program, SE Ventures is seeking established founders in Climate and Industrial Tech with a disruptive product ready to be tested. More specifically, the program caters to founders accelerating electrification and digitization, i.e. thematic areas like grid modernization, industrial automation, smart buildings, data center optimization, sustainability, environmental resource management, etc.

Ideal candidates meet the following criteria:



Domains: Climate Tech & Industrial Tech

Technologies: AI, IoT, Cybersecurity preferred

Business model: SaaS (recurring revenue) or hybrid (Hardware enabling digital services)

Stage: Post-incorporation, full-time team

Revenues: Raising seed in the next 6-12 months Location: North America

"Founders require more than just funding, they need specialized knowledge and access to a vast network of industry leaders to successfully navigate their markets," said Gregoire Viasnoff, Global Head, Accelerator Program at SE Ventures. "By leveraging the category leadership and global reach of our LP, Schneider Electric, the SE Ventures Accelerator Program is uniquely positioned to help startups transform innovations into impactful customer cases. We're already getting strong interest from founders to be part of this inaugural accelerator program and looking forward to meeting many new founders who apply in the next month."

For more information and to submit your application, please visit

About SE Ventures

SE Ventures is a $1B+ venture capital firm based in Menlo Park. A team of specialist investors and operators, SE Ventures backs bold entrepreneurs in Industrial & Climate Tech and drives commercial acceleration for portfolio startups by tapping into the deep domain expertise and global customer base of its LP, Schneider Electric.

Press Contact:

BAM for SE Ventures



SOURCE SE Ventures

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED