PROPERTY MELD AND PLANOMATIC PARTNER TO COMBAT VACANCY RATES AND INVESTOR RETENTION

RAPID CITY, S.D., April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a move to advance property management operations nationwide, Property Meld, the leading property maintenance operations platform, has expanded its Vendor Nexus program to include its first-ever listing media services partner, PlanOmatic. Originally developed to strengthen connectivity between third-party vendors managing maintenance requests and property managers across the United States and Canada, the Vendor Nexus program now broadens its reach beyond just maintenance coordination.

With this new partnership, Property Meld and PlanOmatic aim to solve a crucial challenge in the single-family rental market: maximizing retention by efficiently transitioning properties from make-ready to market-ready as fast as possible. By partnering with PlanOmatic's rapid deployment of professional photography 3D tours and floor plans into the Vendor Nexus program, property managers can now turn units faster and list properties instantly, reducing vacancy time, maximizing rental income, and improving operational efficiency.

This collaboration fits into Property Meld's 'Nexus' ecosystem, marking a significant step in their mission to eliminate inefficiencies, drive data-driven decisions, and redefine property maintenance through connectivity.

"We know every day a unit sits empty is money lost for property managers and their investors. The moment a turnover is complete, it should be listed as soon as possible. Adding PlanOmatic to Vendor Nexus means the disjointed maintenance and listing process will reduce extended vacancies tremendously," said Ray Hespen, CEO of Property Meld. "This partnership directly supports our mission to optimize property maintenance operations; giving property managers the tools they need to be efficient, profitable, and retention-proof. It's a win-win."

Through Vendor Nexus, property managers can assign work to trusted vendors like PlanOmatic directly within Property Meld-making it easy to schedule services such as photography and virtual tours the moment a turnover is complete. This reduces days to list, improves visibility for prospective residents, and strengthens relationships with investors by getting their properties rented faster. In fact, PlanOmatic guarantees the delivery of high-quality photos within 2.5 days of a property manager's order, recognizing the impact vacant units have on a property management company's bottom line.

"Having watched Property Meld's Vendor Nexus come to life, it's an honor to be a part of the platform and movement," said Kori Covrigaru, CEO of PlanOmatic. "We look forward to servicing property managers with professional photography 3D tours and floor plans nationwide in order to lease vacancies faster, elevate the industry and property manager brands across the country."

This collaboration reinforces Property Meld's mission to help property managers deliver world-class maintenance while creating operational efficiency across the board-from the first maintenance request to the final leasing photo.

About Property Meld

Property Meld is a property maintenance operations platform designed to enhance efficiency and provide clear oversight through improved data visibility. It significantly reduces repair times while optimizing and documenting communication to create a better experience for all stakeholders. Property Meld offers valuable performance metrics, enabling data-driven decisions to drive growth and profitability. Seamlessly integrating with leading property accounting software, it is an essential tool for modern property management.

About PlanOmatic

PlanOmatic is a national provider of listing media services for the property management industry, offering professional photography, 3D tour, and digital floor plans with a focus on rapid delivery and operational scalability through integrations with property management software

