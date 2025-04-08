PERFECT GAME SEC SOFTBALL WELCOMES MARY WILLIAMS AS MANAGING PARTNER

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Williams has worked travel tournaments for the past 10 years, assisting with over 25,000 teams. Her extensive experience makes her a very valuable asset in her new role. In 2015, Williams was named N.C. Gatorade Softball Player of the Year during her senior season at Cape Fear High School. Her distinguished softball career, coupled with her comprehensive knowledge of the softball tournament landscape, makes her well-equipped to advance Perfect Game SEC's softball programs.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mary to our family," said Dominick Ferraro, Managing Partner for Perfect Game SEC. "Her dedication, passion and proven success in softball tournament hosting will be pivotal in growing Perfect Game softball and creating outstanding opportunities for athletes across the southeast."

"I couldn't be more excited to join Perfect Game and contribute to the growth of youth and showcase softball teams," Williams said. "I am dedicated to creating opportunities for athletes to thrive and I can't wait to collaborate with the team to establish premier softball tournaments under the Perfect Game banner."

Perfect Game SEC Softball is committed to providing top-tier softball tournaments that foster player development and showcase the talent of young athletes. The addition of Williams as a managing partner reinforces this commitment and signals a new era of growth for the organization.

About Perfect Game

Perfect Game is the world's largest elite youth baseball and softball platform and scouting service, producing over 9,800+ events, hundreds of thousands of games, and showcases each year across the country. Perfect Game is dedicated to giving amateur players exposure to take their game to the next level, whether that be in college or in the professional ranks. At Perfect Game events, players perform with top-level competition in front of college recruiters and professional scouts from all over the country. Because of this, these events prove to be invaluable to college coaches as well as Major League Baseball, as they can scout a large population of talented ballplayers in one location. To date, more than 2,210 players that have played in a Perfect Game event have also played in Major League Baseball. Since 2003, 15,134 Perfect Game alumni have been selected in the MLB First-Year Amateur Player Draft. In the 2023 Draft, for example, 95 percent of all players selected had played in Perfect Game events, and every player selected on the Draft's first day had previously attended Perfect Game events.

