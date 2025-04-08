Water Leaders Engage Congress On Key Policy Priorities At AWWA Water Matters Fly-In

WASHINGTON, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 195 water professionals from across the United States gathered in Washington, D.C., today for the American Water Works Association (AWWA) Water Matters Fly-In.

During the two-day event, AWWA delegates will meet with congressional representatives and their staff to address critical water issues from their home states and elevate four national water policy priorities:



Infrastructure Funding: Fully fund the Drinking Water and Clean Water State Revolving Funds (SRFs) and the Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act; halt the practice of diverting funds from the SRFs to pay for congressional earmarks.

Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS) Liability Protection : Support the Water Systems PFAS Liability Act (H.R. 1267 ), bipartisan legislation to ensure PFAS manufacturers and polluters are responsible for cleaning up environmental PFAS contamination, rather than local drinking water and wastewater systems.

Cybersecurity: Support the Water Risk and Resilience Organization Establishment Act (H.R. 2594 ), legislation that ensures water professionals have a seat at the table during the development of minimum cybersecurity requirements for the water sector. Affordability: Establish a permanent Low-Income Household Water Affordability Program at the Department of Health and Human Services to assist low-income households in maintaining affordable access to water.

As a proud partner of Water Week , AWWA is joining forces with other leading water organizations --including the National Association of Clean Water Agencies, the Water Environment Federation, the Water Research Foundation, the WateReuse Association, and the Association of Metropolitan Water Agencies -- to present the National Water Policy Fly-In on Tuesday afternoon.

This event will offer AWWA Fly-In delegates the opportunity to hear directly from senior federal agency officials and Members of Congress, and network with colleagues from across the water sector.

"The AWWA Water Matters Fly-In is a pivotal event for water leaders to directly engage with policymakers and champion the essential policies that ensure safe, reliable and affordable water," said David LaFrance, AWWA CEO. "In partnering with other water associations for Water Week, our collective voices are stronger, and together we can drive meaningful improvements in water infrastructure, cybersecurity, PFAS liability, and water affordability. Our commitment to these issues reflects our dedication to protecting public health and enhancing the quality of life in our communities."



Established in 1881, the American Water Works Association is the largest nonprofit, scientific and educational association dedicated to managing and treating water, the world's most vital resource. With approximately 50,000 members, AWWA provides solutions to improve public health, protect the environment, strengthen the economy and enhance our quality of life.

SOURCE American Water Works Association

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED