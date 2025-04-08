Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Director/PDMR Shareholding


2025-04-08 01:01:07
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Endeavour Mining plc
8 April 2025

Notification of transactions by
Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name Ian Cockerill
2 Reason for the notification
Position/status Executive Director
Initial notification/ amendments Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Endeavour Mining plc
b) Legal Entity Identifier code (LEI) 529900NI5MXQ91GHXR07
4 Details of the transaction:
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares of $0.01 each in Endeavour Mining plc
b) Nature of the transaction 2025 Grant of Performance Share Units under Executive Performance Share Unit Plan (Non-UK participants). Subject to performance conditions measured over a three year period.
c) Currency N/A
d)

 Price and volume
 Price Volume
N/A 264,204
Aggregated information
  • Aggregated Volume
  • Price

  • 264,204 Ordinary Shares
  • Nil
e) Date of the transaction 6 April 2025
f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue


1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name Ian Cockerill
2 Reason for the notification
Position/status Executive Director
Initial notification/ amendments Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Endeavour Mining plc
b) Legal Entity Identifier code (LEI) 529900NI5MXQ91GHXR07
4 Details of the transaction:
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares of $0.01 each in Endeavour Mining plc (“Shares”)
b) Nature of the transaction On 8 April 2025, Ian Cockerill, Chief Executive Officer, transferred 18,500 Shares held by him in his self invested pension plan (“ SIPP ”) to his family trust. This transfer was effected by the sale of 18,500 Shares at a price of £17.49181 per Share and the repurchase of 18,500 Shares at a price of £17.51269 per Share.
  • Sale of Shares
  • Purchase of Shares
    • c) Currency GBP
    d)


    		 Price and volume

    		 Price Volume
  • Sale
    		• £ 17.49181 18,500
  • Purchase
    		• £ 17.51269 18,500
    Aggregated information
    • Aggregated Volume
    • Price

    N/A
    e) Date of the transaction 8 April 2025
    f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange


    1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
    Name Guy Young
    2 Reason for the notification
    Position/status PDMR
    3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
    a) Name Endeavour Mining plc
    b) Legal Entity Identifier code (LEI) 529900NI5MXQ91GHXR07
    4 Details of the transaction:
    a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares of $0.01 each in Endeavour Mining plc
    b) Nature of the transaction 2025 Grant of Performance Share Units under Executive Performance Share Unit Plan (Non-UK participants). Subject to performance conditions measured over a three year period.
    c) Currency N/A
    d)

    		 Price and volume
    		 Price Volume
    N/A 105,681
    Aggregated information
    • Aggregated Volume
    • Price

    • 105,681 Ordinary Shares
    • Nil
    e) Date of the transaction 6 April 2025
    f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

    • PDMR Notification IDC and GY LTIPs grants April 2025 and IC SIPP to trust - Clean

    MENAFN08042025004107003653ID1109404709

