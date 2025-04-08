Pension & Wealth Management Advisors Enhances Midwest Presence With Latest Addition

WALTHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Pension & Wealth Management Advisors (“PWMA”), a provider of wealth management and retirement planning solutions, is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Bradley C. Cannon, to their team as a wealth management advisor.Brad brings with him over 30 years of experience as a university professor and leader in his industry. In his new role, he will be responsible for providing clients with access to comprehensive financial solutions, as well as leading the firms well known financial literacy program.“We are excited to welcome Brad to our team,” said George P. Webb, CEO of PWMA.“With his extensive experience as both a professor and a fiduciary managing institutional assets, Brad aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing clients with highly skilled advisors. His expertise will be invaluable in guiding, creating, and delivering personalized advisory solutions in a thoughtful and engaging manner.” Cannon will also serve as Provost of the Pension & Wealth University, a financial literacy program designed for their clients and small business owners nationwide. Cannon will be working with Andrew J. Powers and Tony Wilkins as members of the newly formed Chicago advisory team.Previously, Brad held academic appointments at the University of Illinois at Chicago and Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science. His background includes institutional investment governance and risk management while overseeing the investment and retirement programs at the university. That experience will shape his approach in working with clients. He holds a Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the University of Illinois at Chicago and completed his clinical training at the University of Illinois Medical Center.Cannon added "I am thrilled to join a firm of this caliber and to work with my new colleagues in Chicago to help build the firm's presence in this area.” He is also looking forward to being able to use his substantial experience and skills as professor to lead the firm's well respected financial literacy program.About Pension & Wealth Management Services:Pension & Wealth Management Advisors is a Registered Investment Advisor with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. PWMA provides advisory expertise in Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Institutional Advisory services to help clients optimize their investment opportunities. Learn more at pensionwealth .

Hannah Fortier

Pension & Wealth Management Advisors Inc.

+1 781-810-0800

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

Instagram

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.