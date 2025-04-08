Join Leading Investors And Financial Industry Leaders At Securefutures' 17Th Annual Investment Conference

SecureFutures' Investment Conference

SecureFutures' Investment Conference

An exclusive gathering of financial experts at the Baird Center Rooftop Ballroom

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- SecureFutures , a nonprofit dedicated to empowering teens through financial education and mentorship, will host its 17th Annual Investment Conference, set for Tuesday, May 13, 2025, at the Baird Center Rooftop Ballroom. The conference attracts top industry leaders, investment professionals, and business executives for an afternoon of expert insights and networking.This year's lineup of distinguished speakers includes:.Keynote Speaker: Bill Nasgovitz, Chairman and Portfolio Manager of Heartland Value Fund, offering unparalleled expertise on value investing and market dynamics..Economic Overview Speaker: Nicholas Bohnsack, President and COO of Strategas, delivering a sharp analysis of economic trends shaping the financial landscape..Investment Idea Speakers: Janet Rilling, CFA, Senior Portfolio Manager and Head of Plus Fixed Income at Allspring Global Investments, and Evan Skorpen, Partner, Public Markets at Lead Edge Capital, who will share forward-thinking investment strategies and market insights."The SecureFutures Investment Conference continues to bring together some of the brightest minds in finance," said Joe Schlidt, Managing Director of Client Special Services at Godfrey & Kahn and returning moderator. "This event is not only a must-attend for investors and business leaders but also plays a crucial role in supporting the next generation's financial education."Following the main program, attendees will have the opportunity to connect at the networking reception from 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.The SecureFutures Investment Conference is recognized as the Midwest's leading event for cutting-edge investment thought leadership. Last year's event attracted over 500 attendees and raised more than $600,000 in support of teen financial literacy programs.Tickets for the 17th Annual Investment Conference are available now. To learn more or secure your seat, visit the conference website .About SecureFuturesAll proceeds from the conference directly support SecureFutures, a Milwaukee-based nonprofit providing financial education and mentorship to teens. Now in its 19th year, SecureFutures' programming has impacted over 126,000 teens and young adults. Learn more at securefutures .

