Petey The Pug Escapes For 24 Hours: A Heartwarming Children's Book Adventure By Renee Servello

Renee Servello

Discover the true story of a mischievous puppy's unforgettable 24-hour journey.

- Explora BooksVANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Renowned children's author Renee' Servello invites readers of all ages on a heart warming adventure with her latest book,“Petey the Pug Escapes for 24 Hours .” This delightful children's book, based on a true story, captures the mischief, wonder, and thrill of a curious little Pug puppy who finds himself on an unplanned escapade away from home.For 24 hours, Petey explores the world in ways he never imagined, encountering excitement and challenges that will leave readers laughing, cheering, and learning valuable lessons about courage and resilience. Servello's engaging storytelling style brings Petey's journey to life, giving children an immersive experience that highlights the joys of adventure and the importance of family.Renee' Servello, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, is no stranger to sharing heartfelt stories inspired by real-life events. Her previous children's book,“Freckles Finds a Forever Home”, delighted readers with the touching story of her pet rabbit finding love and safety. Now, with“Petey the Pug Escapes for 24 Hours,” Servello delivers yet another captivating narrative filled with humor and warmth.Beyond her children's stories, Renee is also the author of“Humor All The Way” and“You're Kidding...I'm a Senior?,” showcasing her knack for capturing the lighter side of life. She often emphasizes that“every day is a gift,” and her books reflect this uplifting philosophy, drawing inspiration from her family's experiences.This particular story stems from a true event involving Renee's son Ty and his mischievous companion, Petey. Ty's adventures with the spirited Pug have now been transformed into a story that will entertain and inspire young readers while encouraging families to cherish their pets and their adventures together.“Petey the Pug Escapes for 24 Hours” is available now on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and other leading digital bookstores worldwide, offering a perfect addition to every child's bookshelf. Parents, educators, and caregivers will find it a delightful way to spark imagination, laughter, and important conversations about responsibility and exploration.Grab your copy here: Petey The Pug Escapes For 24 Hours ( )About Explora Books :Explora Books is a book marketing firm located in the heart of Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. The company specializes in self-publishing and marketing, taking pride in its exhaustive research and creative strategies that provide wider avenues for aspiring authors to gain recognition for their works. Explora Books aims to guide authors through the complexities of self-publishing, offering convenient solutions to navigate this process. The firm fosters and redefines creativity and innovation, setting new industry standards. Explora Books is dedicated to empowering authors globally.

OFFICIAL BOOK TRAILER: Petey The Pug Escapes For 24 Hours by Renee Servello

