Inventhelp Inventor Develops Modified Car Seat For Children (JAK-159)

PITTSBURGH, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm an experienced father of five children, and I wanted to create a new car seat that would provide children with a personal stereo while riding in the car," said an inventor, from Savannah, Ga., "so I invented the RIDE AND LEARN. My design eliminates the need for everyone in the car to listen to children's songs and lullabies."

The invention provides an improved design for a child's car seat. In doing so, it enables the child to listen to educational and entertaining songs. As a result, it increases entertainment. It also would not disturb other passengers in the vehicle. The invention features an innovative design that is easy to use so it is ideal for parents with young children and babies. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Jacksonville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-JAK-159, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

