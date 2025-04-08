LILT Unveils Revolutionary AI Agents And Enterprise Solutions At AI Day Event

SAN FRANCISCO, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LILT, the leading AI-powered language translation and localization company, announced a suite of groundbreaking products designed to redefine efficiency and accuracy in global content management. The announcements made at LILT's April 8th, 2025, AI Day event include the AI Review Agent , AI Analyst Agent, AEM Connector , and enhanced Budget Tracking within LILT Analytics .

AI Review Agent: Proactive Error Correction for Near-Perfect Translation

LILT introduced the AI Review Agent , a revolutionary tool that addresses the challenge of balancing AI translation speed with impeccable quality. This independent AI editor proactively corrects errors in both AI and human translations before they reach the human reviewer, mitigating model biases and significantly reducing review time.

"Our AI Review Agent delivers proactive error correction for near-perfect translation," said John DeNero, Chief Science Officer and Co-Founder of LILT. "By acting as a separate AI model, it mitigates the model errors and biases that slow down translation projects. It delivers over 99% accuracy and saves 3 to 4 hours of review time per 10,000 words."

The AI Review Agent streamlines workflows, reduces human fallibility, and ensures superior quality through a unique agentic workflow that pairs AI with human expertise.

AI Analyst Agent: Accelerating Intelligence Gathering for the Public Sector

LILT also launched the AI Analyst Agent, designed for public sector organizations requiring rapid synthesis and exploitation of intelligence from multilingual sources. This agent automates manual tasks, speeding up the intelligence gathering and analysis cycle.

"The AI Analyst Agent is a force multiplier for our national security partners," stated Spence Green, CEO and Co-Founder of LILT. "It automates the collection, targeting, correlation, and interpretation of vital intelligence, providing real-time situational awareness and accelerating decision-making."

The agent's capabilities include rapid data ingestion from diverse sources, automated document analysis, and the generation of contextualized reports and timelines.

AEM Connector: Seamless Integration for Enterprise Content Management

LILT announced its new AEM Connector, designed to streamline translation workflows directly within Adobe Experience Manager (AEM). This connector eliminates the need for manual content transfers and reduces the friction of bouncing between platforms.

"Our AEM Connector provides seamless, in-context translation functionality directly within your AEM environment," explained Werner Koepf, Chief Product & Technology Officer, LILT. "By integrating LILT directly into our customers' CMS, we save companies approximately 7 hours and hundreds of dollars per project."

LILT's Connectors, now numbering over 60, facilitate easy implementation and empower users to access powerful translation capabilities without leaving their familiar systems.

LILT Analytics: Enhanced Budget Tracking and AI Accuracy Metrics

LILT Analytics now features enhanced Budget Tracking and AI Accuracy metrics, providing enterprises with critical visibility and control over their AI translation programs. Budget tracking allows teams to monitor project spending in real time, while AI Accuracy benchmarks the effectiveness of AI models over time.

"Enterprises require robust reporting and control over their AI deployments," said Matthew Mulqueen, Chief Revenue Officer at LILT. "Our enhanced Analytics provide real-time data on budget and AI accuracy, enabling organizations to optimize performance and ROI."

LILT Analytics offers comprehensive data for transparent translation performance, ROI, and AI tracking, ensuring clarity and accountability in global content management.

About LILT

LILT is the leading AI platform for enterprise translation, purpose-built to drive real business results rather than mere outputs. Leveraging our Contextual AI Engine, agentic workflows, Connector APIs, and continuous human feedback loop, LILT enables global enterprises to implement a true AI-driven translation strategy. Forward-thinking organizations such as Intel, ASICS, Lenovo, and Canva trust LILT to deliver multilingual digital customer experiences at scale.

SOURCE LILT

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED