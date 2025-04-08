Water And Wastewater Treatment Market To Reach $651.6 Billion By 2034, Growing At A CAGR Of 6.1% From 2025--Exclusive Report By Meticulous Research®

Market Growth Driven by Increased Water Scarcity, Advancements in Treatment Technologies, and Rising Environmental Concerns

REDDING, Calif., April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report titled "Water and Wastewater Treatment Market Size, Share, Forecast, & Trends Analysis by Type (Wastewater Treatment, Water Treatment), Offering (Treatment Technology, Treatment Chemicals), Application (Municipal, Industrial), and Geography-Forecast to 2034", published by Meticulous Research®, the global water and wastewater treatment market is projected to reach $651.6 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2025 to 2034. This growth is attributed to rapid population growth, growing urbanization, stringent water treatment regulations, lack of freshwater resources, and the increasing prevalence of waterborne diseases.

KEY MARKET DRIVERS AND TRENDS

The water and wastewater treatment market is experiencing robust growth due to the increasing global water scarcity, urbanization, and growing industrial demand. As populations and industries expand, the need for efficient water management solutions intensifies, pushing investments in advanced treatment technologies. Trends shaping the market include the adoption of smart water management systems, which use IoT and AI to optimize operations and reduce costs.

Additionally, wastewater recycling and reuse are gaining momentum, particularly in water-scarce regions, to meet growing demands. The focus on sustainability is driving the use of eco-friendly solutions like low-energy technologies and green infrastructure. Stricter environmental regulations and rising public awareness of water conservation further fuel the demand for innovative, sustainable treatment options in both urban and industrial sectors.

GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES

The global water and wastewater treatment market is witnessing significant growth, driven by increasing urbanization, industrialization, and growing concerns over water scarcity and environmental sustainability. As the demand for clean water rises, municipalities and industries are investing in advanced treatment technologies to ensure a reliable supply of potable water and manage wastewater efficiently.

One key growth opportunity is the adoption of innovative water treatment technologies. Membrane filtration, UV disinfection, and advanced oxidation processes are gaining traction for their effectiveness in removing contaminants and ensuring high-quality treated water. Additionally, smart water management systems, which incorporate IoT, AI, and data analytics, are revolutionizing the way water treatment plants monitor and optimize operations, leading to reduced energy consumption and improved efficiency.

Another growth opportunity is the increasing investment in wastewater recycling and reuse. With growing concerns over water scarcity, many regions are turning to wastewater reuse for agricultural, industrial, and even potable purposes. This trend is particularly strong in water-stressed regions, such as the Middle East and parts of Asia-Pacific.

Furthermore, the growing regulatory pressures around water quality standards are encouraging the adoption of sustainable treatment practices. Governments and environmental agencies are pushing for stricter regulations and incentivizing businesses to invest in eco-friendly water and wastewater treatment solutions.

MARKET CHALLENGES

The water and wastewater treatment market faces several challenges that can hinder its growth. One primary issue is the high cost of advanced treatment technologies. While innovations like membrane filtration and AI-driven systems improve efficiency, their initial investment and operational costs can be prohibitive, especially for developing countries or smaller municipalities.

Another challenge is the aging infrastructure in many regions, particularly in developed nations. Outdated pipes and treatment plants often require significant upgrades to meet modern water quality standards, leading to expensive repairs and operational disruptions.

Moreover, regulatory complexities and compliance with varying standards across different regions can be difficult for businesses to navigate, causing delays in project implementation.

SEGMENT INSIGHTS

The water and wastewater treatment market is segmented by type (wastewater treatment and water treatment), offering (treatment technologies, treatment chemicals, process control and automation, design, engineering, and construction services, and operation and maintenance services), application (municipal applications and industrial applications), and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at the country and regional levels.

Market by Type

By 2025, the wastewater treatment segment is expected to account for a larger share of 63% of the water and wastewater treatment market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the rising focus on water quality and public health, the growing prevalence of water-borne diseases and stringent governmental regulations, and the rising expansion of industrialization and urbanization. Also, this segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to technological advancements, increased regulatory pressure, rising environmental concerns, enhanced wastewater recycling initiatives, and growing demand for sustainable solutions.

Furthermore, the increasing emphasis on wastewater reuse and resource recovery, such as energy generation and nutrient recovery, is driving the segment's growth. Technological innovations in treatment processes, such as advanced filtration systems and biological treatments, are improving efficiency and reducing operational costs. The push for sustainable wastewater management practices in industries like pharmaceuticals, food processing, and textiles further fuels market expansion.

Market by Offering

By 2025, the operation & maintenance services segment is expected to account for the largest share of 39% of the water and wastewater treatment market. The large share of this segment is attributed to the growing need to ensure the production of the desired quality and quantity of treated water, the increasing complexities of water and wastewater treatment facilities, and the adoption of innovative solutions and stringent regulatory standards.

However, the process control & automation segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to the rising concerns regarding water scarcity, declining water quality, rising expenses associated with water supply, and the growing digitalization facilitated by advanced data analysis programs.

Market by Application

By application, the municipal applications segment is expected to account for the larger share of 69% of the water and wastewater treatment market. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the increasing challenge faced by municipalities in providing safe drinking water to their communities, the rising global population, advancements in treatment processes enabling wastewater recycling for reuse, and the growing adoption of advanced technologies for wastewater treatment, drinking-water production, and trace contaminant removal.

However, the industrial applications segment is expected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to increasing industrialization and urbanization, declining freshwater resources, increasing energy demand across the globe, stringent governmental regulations on treating industrial wastewater, and a rising focus on water quality and public health.

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET INSIGHTS

Regionally, the Asia-Pacific region is positioned to dominate the global water and wastewater treatment market by 2025. The largest share of this market is mainly attributed to the growing need for the advanced treatment of residential water, advances in membrane technology, increased environmental deterioration, declining availability of clean water, increasing public-sector investment in water infrastructure, and growing research & development expenditures.

Moreover, this region is also projected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to advancements in membrane technology, rising environmental concerns, decreasing clean water availability, increased public-sector investment in water infrastructure, and a focus on innovative research and development for enhanced treatment solutions, driving rapid market growth.

Additionally, Asia-Pacific's rapid urbanization and industrialization are escalating water demand, further intensifying the need for efficient treatment solutions. Countries like China and India are leading in large-scale infrastructure projects to address water scarcity, fostering market growth. The region's increasing focus on sustainable water management practices and adoption of cutting-edge technologies will continue to propel the market forward, ensuring long-term development.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Major companies in the global water and wastewater treatment market have implemented various strategies to expand their product offerings, footprints, and market shares. The key strategies followed by most companies in the water and wastewater treatment market were product launches, mergers & acquisitions, agreements, collaborations, and partnerships. Product launches accounted for a major share of the total strategic developments from key players between 2022 and 2025, followed by partnerships, agreements, collaborations, and mergers & acquisitions.

Some of the prominent players that adopted these growth strategies are SUEZ S.A. (France), Veolia Environnement (France), Xylem Inc. (U.S.), DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (U.S.), 3M Company (U.S.), Pentair plc (U.K.), Kingspan Group plc (U.K.), Dow Inc. (U.S.), BASF SE (Germany), Kurita Water Industries, Ltd. (Japan), BioMicrobics, Inc (U.S.), Calgon Carbon Corporation (U.S.), Trojan Technologies (Canada), Kemira Oyj (Finland), Thermax Limited (India), Wog Technologies (Singapore), WSP Global Inc. (Canada), SWA Water Australia (Australia), Burns & McDonnell (U.S.), Adroit Associates Private Limited (India), Sauber Environmental Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (India), SPEC INDIA (India), Ecolab, Inc. (U.S.), GFL Environmental Inc. (Canada), and Clean TeQ Water Limited (Australia) among others.

