Inventhelp Inventor Develops Facial Covering To Enhance Visibility (JMT-355)

PITTSBURGH, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a product to increase the surrounding view and situational awareness for military personnel, security guards, and police officers," said an inventor, from Raleigh, N.C., "so I invented the CYBORG. My design offers 360-degree visibility."

The patent-pending invention provides 360-degree visibility for a military soldier, police officer, or civilian. In doing so, it offers protection against sunlight glare, winds in the eyes, and airborne debris. As a result, it increases safety and visibility. The invention features a durable design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for U.S. military personnel, police officers, etc.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-JMT-355, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

