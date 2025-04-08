Smartx Advisory Solutions Expands Manager Marketplace With 5 New Strategies From Two Leading Asset Management Firms

Jennison Associates Joins the SMArtX Platform

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SMArtX Advisory Solutions ("SMArtX"), a leading innovator in managed accounts technology, has announced the addition of 5 new strategies from two leading asset management firms to its Manager Marketplace. SMArtX's continuously growing platform now offers 1,537 strategies from 320 distinguished asset management firms.

Newcomer Jennison Associates added international equity and large cap growth strategies. Flexible Plan Investments also expanded their current offerings to include trend-following, managed futures, and intermediate-term tactical strategies.

The full list of new strategies includes:



Flexible Plan Investments



QFC Dynamic Trends



QFC Managed Futures

QFC Self-Adjusting Trend Following

Jennison Associates



International Equity Opportunities Large Cap Growth

Brad Haag, Executive Vice President of Asset Manager Solutions at SMArtX, said, "We are excited to welcome Jennison Associates to the platform, along with new strategy additions from Flexible Plan Investments. We greatly value the relationships we have with respected asset managers and look forward to continued growth on the SMArtX platform in the second quarter."

For more information, visit SMArtX Manager Profiles to download our latest Manager Profiles to explore the 1,537 strategies offered by our 320 distinguished asset management firms.

About SMArtX Advisory Solutions

SMArtX Advisory Solutions is an award-winning provider of unified managed accounts (UMA) technology, delivering an API-first, cloud-native platform built on a modular, microservices architecture. This flexible design allows firms to configure solutions to meet their unique needs.

Serving institutional asset managers, registered investment advisors (RIAs), financial technology companies, and custodians, SMArtX offers scalable solutions for managed account trading, client account billing, and investment product distribution. SMArtX's technology solutions enhance operational efficiency by automating workflows and simplifying daily client account management.

SMArtX also licenses its proprietary technology to enterprise firms seeking to build, configure, or modernize their managed accounts infrastructure. Whether deployed as a standalone solution or integrated into an existing system, SMArtX empowers firms with innovative technology to optimize operations and drive growth.

As a trusted partner to RIAs, broker-dealers, asset managers, custodians, and FinTech firms, SMArtX delivers scalable solutions that enhance efficiency and support business success.

SOURCE SMArtX Advisory Solutions

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED