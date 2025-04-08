TEAMSTERS CALL ON NEVADA LAWMAKERS TO REQUIRE HUMAN OPERATORS IN DRIVERLESS TRUCKS

SB 395 Would Protect Middle-Class Nevadans from Job Elimination, Unsafe Roads

CARSON CITY, Nev., April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters testified at the Nevada state capitol to demand lawmakers in the upper chamber's Growth and Infrastructure Committee vote for Senate Bill 395 (SB 395). The bill, introduced by State Sen. James Ohrenschall (D – Las Vegas), would require a trained human safety operator behind the wheel of commercial vehicles weighing over 26,000 pounds.

"For Big Tech companies to think they can come into any state and replace the jobs of hardworking union members with this dangerous and inferior technology is an insult to professional drivers everywhere," said Peter Finn, President of Teamsters Joint Council 7. "SB 395 is critical to protecting the middle class. That is why we are demanding that Nevada lawmakers vote in favor of this legislation."

"Whenever AV regulations are introduced, the arguments that we hear from Big Tech are the same," said Tommy Blitsch, Secretary-Treasurer of Teamsters Local 631 in Las Vegas. "The people pushing for this technology falsely claim their vehicles are safe and will improve our quality of life. Nothing could be further from the truth. In every city where there is widespread deployment of driverless vehicles, we have seen exactly what we all thought would happen - gridlock, stalled vehicles, and accidents."

Polling shows Americans are increasingly distrustful of AV technology, with robotaxi accidents and recalls happening across the country over the last year.

"This technology is dangerous, and it puts the life of every professional driver we represent at risk," said Chris Griswold, President of Teamsters Joint Council 42. "The Teamsters fully support SB 395 and call on all of Nevada's leaders to pass this bill into law."

The Teamsters have played a pivotal role in fighting in state houses across the country for autonomous vehicle regulation that protects workers. Beyond Nevada, the union is currently fighting for enhanced AV regulation in California, Delaware, and Texas.

Teamsters Joint Councils 7 and 42 represent over 30,000 hardworking men and women throughout Nevada. For more information, go to teamstersjc7 or teamstersjc42 .

Contact:

Matt McQuaid, (771) 241-0015

[email protected]

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED