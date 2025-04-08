Study Reimagines The College Experience With New Product Enhancements

College Saver improvements are designed to boost self-confidence and lessen academic anxiety

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Study , provider of an award-winning online platform for K-12 curriculum, college courses and test preparation, is rolling out enhancements to its successful College Saver platform designed to support the evolving needs of students pursuing higher education. Study also has introduced an AI-driven TOEFL test prep experience offering dynamic practice and instruction as well as individualized recommendations based on performance.

Building Self-Confidence through College Saver

A Study survey conducted earlier this year found nearly three-quarters of younger adults (under 35 years old) with some college but no degree said they would re-enroll in courses if they felt more confident in their ability to balance coursework with other work and life responsibilities. Nearly 72% of those respondents also reported being negatively impacted by academic stress and anxiety. Rebuilding that confidence could be key to getting more learners to re-engage in higher education.

To help reduce the anxiety many learners feel, especially around testing, Study has removed proctored exams from its courses, allowing students to take open note and open book tests. Additionally, grading is more evenly distributed across assessments and assignments to further alleviate those concerns. Recognizing the significant number of students who are taking courses after a break from schoolwork, Study is introducing expanded academic tutoring and coaching, including degree planning support which can provide students with greater insight on their pathway to completion.

"We've heard from our learners that their experience with our courses helps them build the confidence they need to move forward in their education journey," explained Laura Dansbury, VP of Product Management, Study. "Through our research, we also recognize that proctored exams can be unnerving and impede performance. These enhancements are designed to remove unnecessary barriers that might hold students back from completing their courses, and ultimately, their degree."

Since the introduction of College Saver, students have earned and transferred more than 470,000 college credits, saving them $475 million in tuition costs. Students gain access to more than 220 ACE-approved upper and lower division online courses for a monthly membership fee. Credits earned through College Saver transfer to 1,500 colleges and universities.

Supporting Non-Native English Speakers on their College Journey

The Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL) is required for non-native English speakers looking to enroll in English-speaking colleges and universities. For non-native English speakers taking this exam, the writing and speaking sections of the test can be very difficult to practice without the help of a tutor, which can be cost-prohibitive and time consuming. Study's new AI-driven personalized tutoring enables users to practice all TOEFL sections (reading, listening, speaking and writing) on their own time and with no additional cost. The integrated learning experience builds user confidence through personalized recommendations and strategic guidance The new features also provide detailed feedback, track study progress and estimate section scores based on user performance.

About Study

Study opens the door to the life-changing impact of education for more than 34 million learners and educators a month through its award-winning online learning platform for K12 curriculum, college courses and test preparation. With learners and educators in more than 11,000 school districts nationwide, Study is recognized by the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) for meeting Level IV evidence standards. Headquartered in Mountain View, CA, Study has been honored as one of the world's most innovative companies by Fast Company and included in the GSV150, celebrating the world's most transformative private companies in education, for the last four consecutive years. The company has donated $29 million across social impact programs committed to increasing educational equity. These programs include Working Scholars®, an accelerated pathway for working adults to earn a debt-free bachelor's degree; College Saver, which has saved students more than $475 million in tuition costs, and Keys to the Classroom, which seeks to help aspiring educators prepare for and pass their teacher certification exams.

