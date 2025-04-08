April Is Counseling Awareness Month: Spotlighting The Power Of Psychotherapy And Innovative Mental Health Treatments

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Psychotherapy, also known as talk therapy, is a cornerstone of mental health treatment. At Relief Mental Health, clinicians use evidence-based modalities like cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), dialectical behavior therapy (DBT), and exposure and response prevention (ERP), to help clients work through anxiety, depression , trauma, OCD, and more. These therapies help people identify unhelpful patterns, build coping strategies, and improve emotional regulation.

Therapy is powerful-and even more effective when paired with TMS or SPRAVATO® (esketamine) for lasting relief.

"Therapy provides a safe space for people to explore their thoughts, emotions, and behaviors, while learning new ways to respond to life's stressors," says Callie Oetking, LCSW, clinical director at Relief Mental Health. "But for some individuals, therapy alone may not be enough. That's why it's so important we offer a full spectrum of treatment options."

For those who need additional support, Relief Mental Health offers psychiatric medication management, transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS), SPRAVATO® (esketamine), and ketamine infusions:

Psychiatric medication can help rebalance brain chemistry and reduce symptoms of mood, anxiety, and thought disorders. However, studies show that approximately 30 percent of individuals with depression either do not respond to antidepressant medications or cannot tolerate their side effects.

For those patients, alternative treatments can make a life-changing difference. That's why Relief offers innovative options like TMS, SPRAVATO®, and IV ketamine-nontraditional approaches proven to help when other treatments fall short.

TMS therapy is a non-invasive, drug-free treatment that uses magnetic pulses to stimulate areas of the brain associated with mood regulation. It's FDA-cleared for depression, OCD, and other diagnoses, and patients remain awake and alert throughout each session.

SPRAVATO ®, a nasal spray form of ketamine, is FDA-approved for treatment-resistant depression or major depression with suicidal thoughts or behaviors. Administered under medical supervision, it offers fast-acting symptom relief for those who haven't found success with traditional antidepressants.

IV ketamine provides rapid symptom relief for PTSD, anxiety, bipolar depression, and more, and is often life-changing for those in crisis.

"While each treatment has its own benefits, the real magic happens when these approaches are combined with psychotherapy," adds Oetking. "We see the most meaningful and lasting improvements when patients engage in therapy alongside medication, TMS, or ketamine-based treatments. It's a whole-person approach that promotes both healing and growth."

