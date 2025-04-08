Elevest Capital Hosts M.O.R.E. Event In Scottsdale: A Celebration Of Real Estate, Growth, And Community

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevest Capital proudly hosted its signature M.O.R.E. Event - "Maximizing Opportunities in Real Estate" this past week in North Scottsdale, delivering an evening packed with education, value, and meaningful connection. Designed to bring together both seasoned and aspiring real estate investors, the event seamlessly blended insight, inspiration, and community-building, reinforcing Elevest Capital's mission to help individuals build passive wealth through multifamily real estate.

Held at the Elevest Capital corporate office at the Scottsdale Quarter, the event welcomed guests with an inviting atmosphere, complete with complimentary food, curated drinks, and high-value conversation. Attendees enjoyed a vibrant mix of networking and learning as speakers and panelists took to fireside chats hosted by Adam Williams, CEO. They share market insights, investment strategies, and personal journeys in the real estate space.

The M.O.R.E. event was created to do just that - offer more than the typical real estate meetup. More knowledge. More opportunities. More authentic relationships. And it delivered.

"We wanted to create a space where people could come together, learn about the power of real estate investing, and leave with real connections and actionable insight," said Dana Williams, COO. "Whether someone was just getting started or had a full portfolio, the goal was to give everyone something of value."

With a strong focus on education, each segment of the event was designed to be digestible, engaging, and immediately applicable. All topics were rooted in Elevest's belief that real estate is one of the most powerful tools for long-term financial freedom.

But perhaps the greatest highlight of the evening was the energy in the room, one of growth-minded individuals coming together, not only to expand their financial knowledge, but to support one another and build lasting relationships.

As Elevest Capital continues to grow its presence and community impact, the M.O.R.E. Event series will remain a cornerstone of its outreach efforts. Future events are already in the works, aiming to continue the tradition of bringing unmatched value and connection to the world of real estate investing.

Contact:

Elevest Capital

[email protected]



SOURCE Elevest Capital

