Inventhelp Inventor Develops Improvement For Solar Panels (ITM-269)

PITTSBURGH, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improvement for solar panels used in cold weather climates," said an inventor, from Bay Shore, N.Y., "so I invented the HEATED SOLAR PANEL. My design helps prevent the accumulation of snow and ice on the panel for more efficient solar panel operation."

The patent-pending invention provides a new design for a solar panel. In doing so, it prevents snow and ice accumulation on solar panels in cold weather. As a result, it could improve long-term solar panel operating capabilities. The invention features an automatic design that is easy to use so it is ideal for locations that utilize solar panels where snow and ice accumulations may occur.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-ITM-269, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

