Founded By Zhamak Dehghani, Nextdata Launches Nextdata OS To Help Enterprises Automate Data Management For Agents, Analytics And Apps

New Autonomous Data Products Safely Speed Up and Scale-Out Decentralized Data Product Operations and Development

SAN FRANCISCO, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Nextdata, the enterprise data product company, launched Nextdata OS, the first unified platform for building and operating autonomous data products. Autonomous data products simplify and streamline data management for AI agents, analytics and applications by encapsulating complexity and standardizing and automating data product management across heterogeneous data stacks in complex organizations. Early customers include several multi-national companies using the product to let business teams self-serve data products - creation, discovery and management - without central bottlenecks.

Mars Pet Nutrition Global Head of Digital Transformation and Strategy Rahul Shah said:“As data products become increasingly critical to organizations, the focus must shift - from tools to business outcomes, centralization to federation and cost to ROI. Nextdata OS can accelerate this transition by driving data product ownership and transparency on performance and ROI. It restores confidence at the business level while leveraging existing infrastructure.”



Nextdata founder and CEO Zhamak Dehghani implemented data decentralization initiatives at some of the world's largest brands for more than a decade as a consultant at Thoughtworks. This led her to conceive the data mesh architecture as a framework for decentralizing and democratizing data management. Her widely-read O'Reilly book on data mesh defined the benefits and characteristics of data products and led to their widespread embrace as the organizing principle of data management.

Dehghani said:“Enterprise data management wasn't built for a world where AI agents are everywhere, making split-second decisions at scale. We've spoken to more than a hundred companies, and the message is clear: today's data management is slow, costly and untrusted. Data teams are stuck wrangling brittle pipelines, outdated catalogs and reactive firefighting - all disconnected from the business. With Nextdata OS, we're not offering just another tool - we're delivering a simpler operating model. We've reimagined data management as autonomous, decentralized, self-governing data products - built to work with your systems and for you. It's how enterprises finally scale-out self-serve data - with speed, trust and built-in safety.”

With data complexity exploding due to a proliferation of data types, data stack technologies and AI use cases, organizations are struggling to efficiently create trusted data products. Value creation is bottlenecked by centralized data teams, who are either integrating fragmented data stacks into do-it-yourself platforms or locked-in to monolithic data warehouses and lakes. This results in constant data replatforming projects and operating budgets consumed by ongoing maintenance and support burdens.

Unlike first generation data products, Nextdata's autonomous data products are long running applications that encapsulate and automate the entire data supply chain in data product containers, a unique Nextdata innovation. They encapsulate and drive all stages of the data supply chain, from data ingestion, processing and modeling to automated quality and policy enforcement, streamlining and standardizing data product development for all use cases. These containerized data products continuously sense their environment and dependencies upstream and downstream to automatically orchestrate data processing, access control, quality and compliance, allowing organizations to simplify and scale-out decentralized data management across business and technology silos.

Nexdata OS provides self-service features that let independent, decentralized domain teams safely build, share and discover autonomous data products so that organizations can scale-out data production and sharing across business and technology silos in a standard way. Autonomous data products automatically self-govern, self-orchestrate and self-publish, reducing the manual tasks, cross functional dependencies, time-consuming handoffs and re-works that typify centralized data supply chains. These streamlined development and discovery workflows reduce cost and risk and accelerate time to value for data product creation.

Unlike centralized data catalogs, Nextdata OS autonomous data products automate governance and security, responding to their environment by actively managing, validating and enforcing policies at every event throughout their lifecycle - data generation, data processing and data access. By continuously executing policies as code locally, autonomous data products prevent unauthorized access and keep bad data out, while letting central governance teams to federate data governance by automating compliance checks against every autonomous data product.

Additional Nextdata OS highlights include:



Manages multi-modal data for agents, analytics and applications. Autonomous data products can manage a domain's data as a variety of data types and formats, simple tables, unstructured data or vector databases for analytics, machine learning training or Generative AI applications, all with consistent, scalable, automated governance.

Builds on what users already have. Nextdata AI agents help developers bootstrap autonomous data products from existing data assets and pipelines, speeding data product development from months to hours and accelerating AI and application innovation.

Integrates with any data stack or infrastructure. An extensible, pluggable driver architecture ensures autonomous data products can adapt to orchestrate different infrastructure and services across organizational and technology silos. Tracks health and progress with enterprise-wide insights. Nextdata OS enterprise-wide observability and insights give data platform owners overall real-time visibility into the health, cost and utilization of data products, regardless of where they are running.

Nextdata OS transforms the tangle of complex pipelines and bolt-on data tools usually found in enterprise data estates into a standardized, interconnected, scalable network of discoverable, self-governing, self-orchestrating autonomous data products so data teams can get off the treadmill of managing complexity and migrations and business stake holders can access and trust the data they need for AI and analytics.



Data professionals and media can join Nextdata founder and CEO Zhamak Dehghani and her team at a live streamlining launch event at 8:00 AM PDT on April 22nd for a public demonstration of Nextdata OS capabilities - register here to reserve a place: .

About Nextdata

Founded in 2022, Nextdata is enabling decentralized, scaled-out data product development and operation. Nextdata OS, its data product development and operating platform, manages building, sharing and discovering self-managing, self-orchestrating autonomous data products across systems and organizational boundaries without compromising governance and data quality. Founded by the creator of data mesh and backed by Greycroft and Acrew Capital, Nextdata is building a world where data for AI agents, analytics and applications can be owned independently, shared intentionally and managed responsibly. Learn more at .

