Photopharmics Reaches 200 Participants In Landmark Light For PD Clinical Trial

Two-thirds enrolled in one of the largest remote Parkinson's trials-redefining access and inclusion in therapeutic research

- Kent Savage, CEO

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- PhotoPharmics announced today that its Pivotal, Phase 3 clinical trial, Light for PDTM, has now reached 200 participants-marking two-thirds of its target enrollment. This milestone positions the study as one of the largest remote therapeutic trials ever conducted in Parkinson's care.

“This validates the deep need for new Parkinson's treatments and patient's and provider's eagerness to explore innovative, non-pharmaceutical options,” said Kent Savage, CEO of PhotoPharmics.

A New Model for Parkinson's Research

------

Unlike traditional drug trials, which often require frequent in-person visits and focus primarily on motor symptom management, Light for PD is a fully remote, therapeutic device study. Participants use an FDA breakthrough specialized light therapy device daily at home for six months, supported by virtual check-ins and digital assessments.

“Most Parkinson's research focuses on motor symptoms-and almost always involves another pill,” said Dan Adams, Science Officer at PhotoPharmics.“But many people with Parkinson's are already managing those motor symptoms. What they still live with are disruptive non-motor issues like poor sleep, depression, brain fog, and low energy. Most would welcome a solution that doesn't require yet another prescription.”

He added,“This trial is different. We're not replacing medications-we're addressing a gap in care with a non-invasive, easy to use device. And by running this study remotely, we've expanded access and reached a broader, more real-world population that's typically left out of traditional trials.”

Who We're Looking For

------

With 200 participants already enrolled, Light for PD is now inviting additional participants-especially those often excluded from research. These include people with Parkinson's who:

.Are on stable medication regimens

.Aren't experiencing significant motor complications like long off times or dyskinesias

.Still face persistent symptoms and notice a diminished quality of life

“Many of these individuals feel forgotten,” said Savage.“Most pharmaceutical trials target 'Off time' improvements. But there's a large segment of the Parkinson's community that is still struggling with persistent motor and non-motor symptoms and quality of life. This trial was designed for them.”

About the Trial

------

Light for PD evaluates a first-of-its-kind FDA Breakthrough specialized light therapy device developed by PhotoPharmics. The light targets neural systems related to circadian rhythm and cognitive function-areas often impaired in Parkinson's disease.

The trial is being conducted with the guidance of FDA and is expected to complete enrollment in the coming months. Participation is entirely remote and available to individuals anywhere in the continental United States.

As participants begin completing their six-month trial period, PhotoPharmics reports early optimism based on the benefits many subjects have experienced.

To learn more or see if you qualify, visit .

About PhotoPharmics

------

PhotoPharmics is a privately held, clinical-stage medical device company developing next-generation therapies for treating neurodegenerative disorders through the eyes. Company founders individually have 30+ years of research and experience in this field. They previously developed specialized light solutions, now widely used to regulate circadian rhythms for seasonal affective disorder, sleep disorders, anxiety, and depression (acquired by Philips-Respironics in 2007).

Drawing from research and recent trials, PhotoPharmics is developing applications of specialized light across several neurodegenerative diseases. The company aims to make a clinically meaningful difference in patient's lives by delivering safe and effective treatments. Learn more at .

