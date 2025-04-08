Filmmakers Worldwide Can Now Own A Stake In Hollywood And Help Build A New Creator Economy

SHARE Platform

SHARE Launches WeFunder Campaign, Inviting Filmmakers to Invest in their Future in Hollywood

- Erin Norman, CEO and Co-Founder of SHARELOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- SHARE, the revolutionary platform changing how films are funded, created, and monetized, has officially launched its equity crowdfunding campaign on WeFunder . For as little as $200, film lovers and filmmakers across the globe can now become equity owners in a company that's rewriting the rules of Hollywood.Built on the belief that creators deserve more than just credits, SHARE is introducing a new financial structure for the entertainment industry, one that prioritizes profit-sharing, transparency, and long-term sustainability. By giving creatives real ownership in the projects they help bring to life, SHARE is not just building a company, it's building a future.“By giving creators a stake in the platform and the profits they help generate, we're not just empowering careers, we're offering a new kind of financial security in an industry that rarely thinks long-term.” said Erin Norman, CEO and Co-Founder of SHARE.Through SHARE, creators from every corner of the world can find collaborators, build passion projects, and participate in backend profit-sharing on every film they touch. The platform's mission is simple but bold: to usher in a new creator economy where filmmakers thrive and everyone who participates in a project, shares in its success.As an added perk, investors in the WeFunder campaign will receive a free one-year membership to SHARE, plus lifetime VIP access to all SHARE-hosted film premieres, screenings, and events around the world.With the entertainment industry slowly dying, SHARE offers a new path forward-one where creators, fans, and investors win together.To invest in SHARE and become part of the movement, visit:About SHARESHARE is a first-of-its-kind platform designed to democratize the film industry by empowering filmmakers with the tools, funding access, and global creative network they need to thrive. With a unique profit-sharing model and a mission to create sustainable careers, SHARE is helping storytellers make, market, and monetize their work, no gatekeepers, no limits.

