Cycle Tracker By Betterme: Wellness Choices Aligned With Women's Needs

CA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- To bridge the gap between fitness & hormonal rhythms, and to support women's well-being throughout all phases of life, BetterMe , a health & wellness platform chosen by 150M users worldwide, has launched a Cycle Tracker within the BetterMe: Health Coaching app .📌 Designed by women for women, this comprehensive tool empowers female users to optimize health & wellness by aligning it with their unique physiological needs.It syncs workouts and nutrition plans with menstrual cycles, providing valuable insights into body awareness and intimate well-being.“As a woman, I often crave sweets, and as a health coach, I understand why. The body's need for calories increases about a week before periods, and this should be considered when planning your nutrition-studies also confirm this. Unfortunately, many fitness models rely on a one-size-fits-all approach, which often neglects individual needs. At BetterMe, with 50% of our leadership team consisting of women, we're committed to creating a healthier world for everyone-where every woman, no matter her hormonal rhythms, feels empowered and in control of her wellness,” said Victoria Repa, CEO and Founder of BetterMe.A new tool was reviewed by Siobhan Dolan, a leading expert in women's health, an MD from Harvard Medical School, and a Practicing Obstetrician Gynecologist.By aligning fitness routines with hormonal changes during the menstrual cycle, BetterMe empowers women to harness their body's potential, transforming their fitness journey into a personalized experience that considers the unique physical, hormonal, and life-stage needs.The Cycle Tracker is available in the BetterMe: Health Coaching app on iOS and Android . With the subscription, users also get access to additional features such as a list of workouts, meal plans, a water tracker, and more.About BetterMeBetterMe is a health & wellness company with accessible digital health products, athleisure goods, and wearables for people of all ages, backgrounds, and physical abilities. The company is headquartered in Ukraine, offering services for 150M+ users worldwide.BetterMe has developed two supportive apps BetterMe: Health Coaching app, the all-in-one solution for physical health, and BetterMe: Mental Health, the app for a balanced and mindful life. The company has also launched a BetterMe Store with comfortable sportswear, stylish accessories, and exercise and fitness equipment.

Olena Holubchykova

BetterMe

...d

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.