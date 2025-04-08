Todd J. Stein Is Officially On The Ballot For District Leader In AD76, Backed By Grassroots And NYC Leaders

Scott Stringer with Todd at Felicia Stein's 91st Birthday Celebration

Former Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney and District Leader candidate Todd J. Stein

Brad Hoylman-Sigal with Stein

Activist Felicia Stein with son Todd J. Stein, Candidate for District Leader

Assembly Member AD76 Rebecca Seawright with Stein's Mother Felicia Stein

Stein's campaign gains momentum with strong grassroots support and key endorsements from prominent NYC leaders like Scott Stringer and Brad Hoylman-Sigal.

- Scott Stringer, Mayoral CandidateNEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Todd J. Stein, a native third-generation New Yorker and lifelong resident of the Upper East Side's Lenox Hill neighborhood, is officially on the ballot for District Leader in the 76th Assembly District, Part A, in the June 2025 Democratic Primary.Stein's campaign submitted nearly 1,700 petition signatures, more than three times the required amount, demonstrating strong grassroots support and enthusiasm from voters across the district.“I'm honored and energized by the outpouring of support from neighbors, friends, and volunteers who believe in a more transparent, responsive, and inclusive Democratic Party,” said Stein.Stein has earned the endorsements of prominent New York leaders, including current mayoral candidate and former NYC Comptroller Scott Stringer, as well as State Senator Brad Hoylman-Sigal, who is running for Manhattan Borough President, among others who believe in Stein's grassroots approach to leadership. Stringer said of Stein,“I have come to appreciate someone who doesn't believe that politics starts at the top down, he believes politics starts from the bottom up. Todd understands that about politics, which will make him a great District Leader for the East Side.”Todd Stein comes from a proud legacy of public service. His mother, Felicia Stein, was a well-known advocate for the Upper East Side, passionately championing public school funding and the preservation and enhancement of neighborhood parks. Her activism helped shape the community, and Todd continues that legacy through his work with Community Board 8 and active involvement in local Democratic politics. He has been a dedicated member of a local Democratic club and has served two terms as a Judicial Delegate.A champion of local entrepreneurship, Stein believes small businesses are the backbone of New York City and vital to the character and economy of the Upper East Side. He is deeply grateful to the many neighborhood businesses that have supported his campaign, including Gotham Cafe, Donna Margherita , The Beach Cafe, Java Girl Coffee Shop , Health Source Pharmacy, Star Cleaners, Goldberger's Pharmacy, Festival Cafe and many others.“These are the places that keep our community strong,” said Stein.“Their support means the world to me.”Now that his place on the ballot is confirmed, Stein looks forward to engaging directly with constituents.“The role of a District Leader is to connect with the people, build the party from the bottom up, and remind voters of the power of their voice,” he said.“Local elections matter, and it's time we all felt seen and heard in our democracy.”Stein has been a steadfast supporter of local leadership, backing figures like Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine, now a candidate for Comptroller, and his own Assembly Member Rebecca Seawright. He describes Seawright as“an asset to the community” and a role model for what elected officials should be.“I've learned a great deal from Assembly Member Seawright, who is engaged, accessible, and consistently fights for our district in Albany,” he says. Seawright presented Felicia Stein, Todd's mother, with a proclamation for her 90th birthday in recognition of her dedication to the neighborhood she's called home for over 50 years. Stein said, "it's Seawright's thoughtfulness that makes her a true leader."Stein credits much of his campaign's success to the dedication and leadership of his campaign manager, Marlene Schneider.“She fought tirelessly to get me on the ballot,” he said.“Her belief in me is what kept me going, especially after my previous campaign was derailed two years ago due to unforeseen challenges. Marlene is the reason I had the strength to run again.” Schneider, who spent over 20 years at the National Council on Aging, supports Stein's candidacy because of his unwavering commitment to older adults.“Todd's advocacy for seniors, caregivers, and the right to age in place is exactly the kind of leadership our community needs,” she said.“Older adults are too often overlooked, Todd makes sure they are not forgotten.”A committed volunteer, Stein has offered his time on numerous Democratic campaigns, including those of former Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney and Assembly Member Alex Bores.“I love supporting those who have fought for the neighborhood I was raised in,” he said. Stein also spent time volunteering at the Lenox Hill Senior Center and believes deeply in giving back to the people and places that shaped him. His campaign is built on three core values: community empowerment, party reform, and social justice.With the ballot confirmed, Stein's campaign is preparing for a dynamic final stretch leading up to the June primary. He invites voters to join in shaping the future of the Upper East Side and Roosevelt Island.“I look forward to continuing to meet with constituents as we approach the primary, which will decide our party's leadership positions,” he said.

