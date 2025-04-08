Secondaries Market Growth Fuels Demand For Legal Talent

"For associates looking to carve out a niche in private equity, secondaries is one of the best places to be over the next decade of growth."

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Sonder Consultants , a global legal search firm, has seen a sharp rise in demand for associates with secondaries expertise. As competition intensifies, firms are investing in new talent - with Sonder's data showing secondaries placements have doubled over the past year compared to the previous two.In a recent front-page feature on SecondaryLink , Stefano Barbagallo, New York Director at Sonder Consultants, shared his insights into the legal talent driving this boom - and the broader shifts underway across the secondaries space.The article, titled“The Secondaries Boom – and the Legal Talent Driving It”, explores how secondaries is evolving and the types of legal expertise now most in demand. Barbagallo, a former Funds Associate at Kirkland & Ellis, offers a dual perspective as both a secondaries lawyer and a legal recruiter advising leading firms and top-tier associates across the U.S. and internationally."While the traditional powerhouses remain dominant, we're seeing strategic hiring from newer entrants looking to establish and scale their secondaries capabilities. As a result, demand for experienced secondaries associates is at an all-time high, with firms offering substantial sign-on bonuses-sometimes reaching six figures-to secure top-tier candidates."With deal volume rising, firms are increasingly looking for lawyers who can deliver immediate value."There is now a clear shift toward hiring specialists - lawyers with three or more years of dedicated secondaries experience - as firms seek individuals who can add immediate value. While opportunities still exist for general transactional associates to transition into the space, the priority is increasingly on candidates who can hit the ground running."The full article explores which law firms are gaining ground, the recruitment strategies shaping the market, and how legal talent is emerging as a key competitive edge in this rapidly maturing space.Read the full article:Led by former BigLaw attorneys and headquartered in key global legal markets, Sonder Consultants brings first-hand industry insight and an international perspective to legal recruitment - making it a trusted partner for law firms and lawyers operating in the funds and secondaries space.

