Giannis Antetokounmpo And His Three Brothers To Appear At The 45Th National Sports Collectors Convention In Chicago

Giannis in action with the Milwaukee Bucks

Logo for The National Sports Collectors Convention

Miguel Cabrera, Roger Clemens, Jim McMahon and Ron Harper Also Appearing at the World's Largest and Greatest Sports Trading Card Collectibles Event, this July

- JBJ Promotions NSCC Show ManagersROSEMONT, IL, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The National Sports Collectors Convention , Inc., along with talent partner TriStar Productions , today announced that Milwaukee Bucks star Power Forward, Giannis Antetokounmpo and brothers Alex, Kostas, Thanasis will join the already long and still growing list of celebrities and athletes appearing in various capacities in the Tristar Autograph Pavilion at the 45th National, to be held at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, Illinois this July 30th through August 3rd. This year's National is expected to be the largest in its 45-year history.Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Milwaukee Bucks' transcendent superstar known as the“Greek Freak,” is widely regarded as one of the most dominant and unique talents in NBA history. A two-time MVP (2019, 2020), NBA champion (2021), and Finals MVP, Giannis has redefined modern basketball with his unparalleled blend of size, athleticism, and skill. Standing 6'11” with a 7'3” wingspan, he's the only player in league history to finish a season ranked top 20 in points, rebounds, assists, blocks, and steals (2020).“Giannis' rags-to-riches journey from selling trinkets on the streets of Athens to global superstardom resonates deeply with fans, embodying perseverance and humility," said JBJ Promotions NSCC show managers.“For collectors, Giannis' rookie cards and memorabilia are blue-chip assets, with his autographs symbolizing a connection to a generational icon whose dominance and authenticity continue to inspire the basketball world.”His career averages of 22.6 points, 9.6 rebounds, 4.7 assists, and 1.3 blocks per game only scratch the surface of his impact. Giannis's 2021 championship run cemented his legacy, capped by a historic 50-point, 14-rebound, 5-block performance in the title-clinching Game 6-a feat unmatched in Finals history.For fan delight and a rare chance to have memorabilia signed by all of Team Antetokounmpo, Giannis will be joined on stage alongside his three brothers, Alex, Kostas and Thanasis Antetokounmpo at this year's National on Saturday, August 2nd.Additional new signers announced by The National and TriStar Productions include:BASKETBALLChauncey BillupsVlade Divac (1st NSCC)Ron HarperCheryl MillerDominique WilkinsBASEBALLRoberto AlomarMiguel Cabrera (1st NSCC)Roger ClemensRollie FingersVladimir Guerrero Sr.Trevor HoffmanTommy John (1st NSCC)Tony LaRussaEdgar MartinezPaul MolitorRafael PalmeiroTed SimmonsJohn SmoltzRobin YountFOOTBALLLarry CsonkaEdgerrin JamesJames LoftonJim McMahonPatrick Peterson (1st NSCC)Lawrence TaylorVIP AUTOGRAPH PROGRAMRon BlombergMark Bortz (1st NSCC)John Cangelosi (1st NSCC)Craig Hodges (1st NSCC)Emery MooreheadGrant Mulvey (1st NSCC)Jim Osborne (1st NSCC)Will Perdue (1st NSCC)Dave Schellhase (1st NSCC)Keith Van HorneThe 45th National will have a 30% larger footprint – 650,000 square feet - and nearly 20% more space for vendors. Promoters anticipate well over 100,000 fans over the course of the five-day event.To purchase VIP packages, general admission tickets and/or for more event information, please visit: and follow NSCC on Facebook , X @nsccshow, Instagram @nsccshow, YouTube and TikTok.Please visit for more information on the Tristar Autograph Pavilion, and to purchase autograph tickets.ABOUT THE NATIONAL SPORTS COLLECTORS CONVENTIONThe National Sports Collectors Convention is the world's largest gathering of collectors, dealers and any other groups interested in buying, selling and collecting trading cards, autographs and other related sports and entertainment memorabilia. Starting in 1980, The National has grown into an annual extravaganza that is the premier showcase event of the multi-billion dollar collectibles industry. It's been said,“If you can't find what you're looking for at the National, it probably doesn't exist.”

Shane Winn

Shane Winn Communications

+1 773-343-6802

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.