Hayden Foundation Of Rhode Island Prepares For A Strong Year Of Education And Animal Welfare Grant Awards In 2025

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) CRANSTON, RI, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Hayden Foundation is gearing up for another impactful year of grant awards in 2025, continuing its mission to support education and animal welfare initiatives across Rhode Island. After a milestone year in 2024, where the foundation significantly expanded its grantmaking efforts, the Hayden Foundation is on track to award nearly $1 million in grants in 2025 for education and animal welfare initiatives.Over the past year, the foundation has provided critical funding to numerous Rhode Island-based organizations, including support for STEM education programs, student scholarships, and animal welfare initiatives. Among its notable contributions, the Hayden Foundation funded scholarship initiatives at the University of Rhode Island and Roger Williams University. Additionally, the Foundation supported the acquisition of a 4D medical anatomage table for Scituate High School's Biomedical Career and Technical Education program, enhanced educational access for students at Community Prep and San Miguel School, and helped sustain vital animal welfare services through grants to local rescues and sanctuaries, to include Scruffy Paws and West Place Animal Sanctuary.Executive Director, George Panichas noted:As we move into 2025, the Hayden Board of Trustees is eager to build upon the success of our 2024 inaugural year by continuing to support nonprofits that are making a lasting difference in education and animal welfare in Rhode Island. We encourage organizations in need of funding to apply for a grant and join us in our mission to strengthen Rhode Island communities.Nonprofits interested in securing a grant from the Hayden Foundation of Rhode Island are encouraged to submit their applications today.To learn more about eligibility and the application process, visit .

