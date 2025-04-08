Porsche St. Louis Wins 2025 Porsche Premier Center Award

Porsche St. Louis

Honor for entrepreneurial spirit, and operational excellence.

- Porsche St. Louis General Manager, James DrakeST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Porsche Cars North America has selected Porsche St. Louis as a 2025 Premier Porsche Center. This honor, awarded to only 25 of the German car manufacturer's 203 U.S. Porsche Centers, recognizes dealers who consistently go above and beyond Porsche's high-quality standards and demonstrate a true passion for the brand and its customers.“We are pleased to honor Porsche St. Louis with our 2025 Premier Center award,” said John Cappella, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Porsche Cars North America, Inc .“The team at Porsche St. Louis performs at a high level in all aspects of the business. We applaud and appreciate the commitment they show to the Porsche brand and to Porsche customers every day.”The Premier Porsche Center program scores dealers in a variety of operational and customer service metrics. The Premier Center designation is awarded only to those able to demonstrate consistent excellence from a highly trained and dedicated team of employees.“Porsche owners are passionate about their cars in a way no other automotive brand can match,” Cappella said.“Premier Porsche Centers, like Porsche St. Louis, deliver an ownership experience that perfectly complements the Porsche driving experience.”"We are honored to be named one of the 25 dealers to receive the 2025 Porsche Premier Center Award. This recognition is a reflection of our team's hard work and dedication to providing our customers with an unparalleled experience,” said Porsche St. Louis General Manager, James Drake.“We are proud to represent the Porsche brand and will continue to strive for excellence in all aspects of our business."###About Porsche St. Louis:A proud member of indiGO Auto Group, Porsche St. Louis is the single point exclusive Porsche Center in St. Louis, MO. The award-winning dealership offers the finest selection of new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Porsche models in the U.S., and a white glove ownership and service experience. Porsche St. Louis is located at 2970 S. Hanley Road, St. Louis MO.Learn more atFollow us:instagram/porschestlouis/facebook/PorscheStLouis

