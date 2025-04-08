Myanmar Earthquake: Death Toll Rises To 3645 As India Ramps Up Humanitarian Assistance

MENAFN - IANS) Yangon, April 8 (IANS) The death toll from the devastating 7.7 magnitude earthquake in Myanmar has risen to 3,645, with 5,017 people injured and 148 still missing, the State Administration Council's information team revealed late Tuesday evening.

According to the country's Department of Meteorology and Hydrology, a total of 98 aftershocks have also hit Myanmar since the devastating earthquake struck the country on March 28, ranging in the magnitude of 2.8 to 7.5.

More than 80 per cent of the buildings have been damaged – especially in the major townships of Sagaing, Mandalay, and Magway following the massive earthquake that struck central Myanmar, last month.

"The health system is completely overwhelmed, hospitals are unable to cope with the number of patients they're dealing with,” said Titon Mitra, UN Development Programme (UNDP) Regional Representative in the country, while speaking from the devastated city of Mandalay. He further added that medicines and healthcare items are in "incredibly short supply".

The UN humanitarian affairs coordination office (OCHA) reported that more than 500,000 people across the country have been left without access to life-saving health care.

Food is also in huge demand as markets are "severely disrupted" in Sagaing and Magway, people don't have incomes, and there are "signs of hyperinflation in place", Mitra said.

"With an active civil war, we have to make sure that the aid, if it's coordinated by military authorities, is going to areas which may be in resistance control," he insisted.

Meanwhile, the United Nations, India, the European Union, United States and several international organisations continue to sent aid and rescue teams for earthquake victims in Myanmar.

India launched 'Operation Brahma', positioning itself as a first responder in line with its 'Neighbourhood First' and 'Act East' policies.

Under the operation, India has dispatched tonnes of medical supplies and relief materials to Myanmar.

PM Narendra Modi had expressed deep sorrow over the disaster and conveyed India's condolences directly to Myanmar's State Administration Council Chairman and Prime Minister, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, reaffirming India's commitment to assisting Myanmar during this crisis.

On April 4, PM Modi met Hlaing on the sidelines of the BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok and discussed the situation in the aftermath of the devastating earthquake in the country, including India's ongoing efforts under 'Operation Brahma' to provide humanitarian aid, disaster relief and medical assistance to Myanmar.

The Senior General also expressed his gratitude for India's assistance efforts. The Prime Minister conveyed that, as the First Responder, India stands with Myanmar in this time of crisis and is ready to deploy more material assistance and resources, if required.

Continuing with its humanitarian assistance to earthquake-ravaged Myanmar, India on Saturday delivered an additional 442-tonne of food aid under ongoing 'Operation Brahma'.

The consignment on board Indian Navy Ship Gharial arrived at Myanmar's Thilawa port and was formally handed over by the Indian Ambassador to Myanmar Abhay Thakur to Yangon Chief Minister U Soe Thein and his team.

“Meeting the needs of affected people. A large 442 tonne consignment of food aid (rice, cooking oil, noodles & biscuits) carried by Indian Navy landing ship tank INS Gharial arrived today at Thilawa Port and was handed over by Ambassador Abhay Thakur to CM Yangon U Soe Thein and team,” Embassy of India in Yangon posted on X.