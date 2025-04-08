Clarity Game Nevada, LLC Completes Acquisition Of Stockman's Casino

Nevada Based Operator Takes Over Fallon Casino

FALLON, Nev., April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarity Game Nevada, LLC completed their acquisition of Stockman's Casino operations on April 1, 2025. Closing on the operation marks the final step in the transaction which included a land and asset deal which was completed in late 2024.

Stockman's Casino has been a mainstay in downtown Fallon since its opening in 1955. With a large open floor plan and friendly service, the casino has been a locals' favorite for years.

Clarity Game, LLC is run by David Ross and Michael Gaughan III, Nevada natives with extensive experience in gaming. Ross and Gaughan have worked together for approximately 30 years in Senior Management for Coast Casinos, Affinity Gaming and the JW Marriott & Rampart Casino. The acquisition of Stockman's Casino marks Clarity's third casino acquisition in the last six months as the organization is actively pursuing gaming opportunities within Nevada and around the United States.

"Mike and I have been interested in operating casinos in Northern Nevada for a long time as we both have houses in the area. The opportunity with Stockman's in Fallon was exciting due to the historic aspects of the town.," said David Ross, Partner. "As natives of Nevada we know there is more to the state than just Las Vegas and our philosophy of loose slots, good food and great service is a natural fit in Churchill County."

Clarity Game, LLC purchased the casino from Full House Resorts which had acquired Stockman's Casino in 2007.

"The first step is making sure it's a smooth transition for our team members and guests. All of the points and comps our players had before are still available to them." Said Michael Gaughan III, Partner. "We do have exciting plans for the future including new slot machines and casino renovations that reimagine the gaming spaces to create a more exciting experience."

About Stockman's Casino

Stockman's Casino is located in the heart of Fallon Nevada and features 188 slot machines, virtual table games, sports betting and the Stockman's Café. The casino is open twenty-four hours every day while the café is open from 7:00am to 9:00pm daily.

SOURCE Clarity Game Nevada, LLC

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED