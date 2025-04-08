Viewsonic's New M1 Max Elevates 360° Portable Projection With Built-In Google TV

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "At ViewSonic, we are committed to redefining entertainment through user-centric innovations, creating solutions that seamlessly blend technology with contemporary lifestyles," said Dean Tsai, General Manager of Projector & LED Display Business Unit at ViewSonic. "The M1 Max embodies this vision by integrating premium audiovisual performance, effortless streaming, and a minimalist design into an ultra-portable device. We strive to empower users to break free from traditional setups and enjoy a versatile big-screen experience wherever life takes them."

Smarter Entertainment: Your Personal Cinema, Anywhere

Featuring built-in Google TV, the ViewSonic M1 Max offers direct access to popular streaming services such as Netflix, Disney+, YouTube, and more, without the need for additional devices. This feature enhances convenience and streamlines the entertainment setup, making the M1 Max a true standalone powerhouse for multimedia enjoyment.

Enhanced by ViewSonic's Cinema SuperColor+TM Technology, users can enjoy vivid Full HD 1080p visuals with true-to-life colors, while the integrated theater-quality Harman Kardon speakers deliver an immersive, room-filling cinematic experience.

Weighing less than 1kg, the M1 Max is ultra-portable and easily fits into a bag. The built-in battery and USB-C power bank compatibility ensure hours of uninterrupted entertainment, making the M1 Max the perfect companion for outdoor gatherings, travel, and spontaneous movie nights.

Instant Enjoyment with Effortless Setup

Thanks to its patented 360-degree 3-in-1 metal stand, the M1 Max allows for flexible projection onto any surface-walls, ceilings, or floors. The stand doubles as a lens cover and power switch, instantly turning on the projector when uncovered, ensuring a smooth start to any viewing experience. With advanced Time-of-Flight (ToF) autofocus and automatic horizontal and vertical keystone correction, the projector delivers a perfectly aligned image up to 100 inches in seconds, even when projecting from the side. Additionally, its built-in Wi-Fi connectivity enables wireless screen mirroring from mobile devices like smartphones and laptops, allowing users to project their go-to shows and movies onto a big screen without the hassle of cables. To further enhance the experience, Bluetooth audio output supports wireless headphone connections for immersive sound, delivering a private cinematic experience without disturbing others.

Availability

The ViewSonic M1 Max will launch in select markets starting in April 2025, with initial availability in Europe, followed by sales in Asia beginning in May. Product names, pricing, and availability may vary by country. For more information, please visit the product page below or contact your local sales representative or distributor.



M1 Max product page:



M1E Max product page:

M1 Max product video:



*Disney+ availability varies by country.

**All third-party brands or applications mentioned herein are the properties of their respective owners. These owners are unaffiliated with ViewSonic and are not sponsors or endorsers of the Product.

About ViewSonic

Founded in 1987 in California, ViewSonic is a leading global visual solutions provider with a presence in over 100 countries. The company leverages over 35 years of expertise in visual technology to deliver a comprehensive portfolio of hardware, software, content, and services. ViewSonic offers a wide range of products, with screen sizes spanning from 5 inches to a massive 760 inches. This includes interactive displays, large format displays, LED displays, pen displays, monitors, projectors, SaaS, AI services, interactive content, and more. This innovative ecosystem empowers education, workplaces, and individuals to foster creativity, collaboration, and seamless learning. ViewSonic focuses on designing products that deliver optimal performance and customer satisfaction while integrating sustainable production practices and upholding comprehensive environmental, social, and governance standards. The company aims to enable customers to "See the Difference." Learn more at .

