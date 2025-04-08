Chartwells Higher Education's 2025 Campus Dining Index Reveals Surging Demand For Functional And Performance-Based Meals Among Gen Z

Yearly survey examines eating habits, menu preferences, and dining satisfaction for retail and campus dining

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today's college students are redefining campus dining, prioritizing functional eating, high-protein foods, and athletic performance-based meals while seeking greater accessibility to trending foods and global flavors, according to the 2025 Campus Dining Index from Chartwells Higher Education . With insights from more than 93,000 students, faculty, and staff at colleges and universities nationwide, Chartwells' Campus Dining Index is one of the largest annual surveys exploring the latest dietary, food and beverage, and dining program preferences in the country.

Students are increasingly focused on balanced nutrition, with a strong emphasis on fueling the body and mind. The Index identified athletic performance (21%) as a top preference – in fact, the desire for athletic performance-based meals has surged 61% year-over-year. Recently, Chartwells launched the Performance Circle, a performance-focused dining program aimed at empowering students to succeed both athletically and academically. 'Everything in moderation' (29%) and high protein (21%) eating habits are also in demand among college diners looking for well-rounded meals.

Other popular preferences include carnivore (19%), a notable segment of students who prioritize high-protein, meat-centric meals, along with functional eating (18%), non-processed foods (10%), and dairy-free options (10%). These insights will shape fall menu creations and dining experiences on campuses across the country, with Chartwells programs like United Table and Social House already catering to students who desire diverse, tailored meal choices.

"We recognize that students' food preferences are constantly evolving, and are committed to providing inclusive menus and dining options that support their unique needs," said Eva Wojtalewski, CEO of Chartwells Higher Education. "From accommodating distinct nutritional requirements to creating spaces for students to connect through the foods they love, we continue to innovate in ways that promote the well-being of every student."

College diners are looking for more than just nutrition–they want flavorful, trending foods and customizable options. The most in-demand foods that students want to see more of on campus include:



Smoothies (26%)

Pho, ramen, and made-to-order noodles (22%)

Authentic Mexican food (19%)

Mac and cheese bar (19%)

Sushi (17%) Bubble tea (17%)

"Today's students are more food-savvy than ever, and they crave global flavors, fresh ingredients, and tailor-made meals," said Joe Labombarda, Senior Vice President of Culinary at Chartwells Higher Education. "By introducing trend-forward items and new retail concepts that speak to what we heard, we're ensuring students have access to foods and dining experiences that excite them and meet their needs."

To learn more, please visit .

About the data

This research was conducted online and was fielded from September 30 through November 8, 2024, to students, faculty, staff, visitors, and other individuals at participating Chartwells campuses nationwide. Participants included 218 campuses and 93,542 respondents who completed the survey in full. 80,423 were students, 7,856 were faculty and staff, and 5,263 were visitors or other individuals on campus.

About Chartwells Higher Education Dining Services

Chartwells is the recognized leader in contract food service management, hospitality, and guest service at over 320 colleges and universities in the United States. Chartwells is reinventing the on-campus dining experience by investing in high-tech, food-infused social spaces that bring students and people together to promote meaningful relationships and interactions. The company's excellence in culinary, nutrition, technology, and sustainability brings truly unique dining experiences to every campus. Learn more about how Chartwells is creating joy in campus dining and preparing students for success at , .

Contact:

Meredith Rosenberg

[email protected]

SOURCE Chartwells Higher Education

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED