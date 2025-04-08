Medit Reaffirms Commitment To American Dental Providers: No Price Increases For U.S. Customers

SEOUL, South Korea and NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Medit, a global leader in digital dentistry solutions and intraoral scanning technology, announced today that it will not raise suggested retail prices for its U.S. customers-reaffirming its commitment to accessibility, transparency, and steadfast support for dental professionals across the country.

For over a decade, Medit has helped transform the dental landscape through open, intuitive, and affordable scanning solutions. From small-town practices to leading-edge labs, Medit has always believed that innovation should be accessible-and that the people who care for others deserve a partner who cares just as deeply.

Now, as rising costs continue to challenge dental professionals nationwide, Medit is proud to say: We're not raising prices.

"Dental clinics and labs are the heartbeat of oral health in America," said Han Ryu, CEO of Medit. "They deserve tools they can trust and a company that stands beside them. We believe now is the time to support our community-not place additional burdens on it."

Medit's customer-first approach, paired with ongoing software innovation and responsive support, has made it a trusted name in practices across the U.S. and around the world.

