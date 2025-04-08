Japan Cement Market Report: 2019-2024 Review And Forecast To 2029

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cement Market in Japan: 2019-2024 Review and Forecast to 2029" report has been added tooffering.This report is an essential resource for anyone looking for detailed information on Japan's Cement market. The report covers 2019-2024 analysis and 2025-2029 forecasts for supply and demand, prices, and downstream industries.The report includes not just high-quality tables and figures but also a detailed textual content which all together give a true insight into the national market for Cement.



The report considers present situation, historical background and forecast of Cement market in Japan

Comprehensive data on Cement supply/demand, trade statistics, and prices in the recent years is provided in the report

The report gives information about Cement market players in Japan Cement market forecast for the next five years, including market volumes and prices is also included:

Key Questions Answered in the Report



What were the main trends of Japan Cement market in 2019-2024?

What was the size of the Japan Cement market in 2019-2024?

What was Japan Cement supply in 2019-2024?

What are the main players in Japan Cement market?

What drivers and challenges will determine the development of Japan Cement market in 2025-2029?

What will be the CAGRs for Japan Cement supply and demand?

Are there Cement projects to be completed in 2025-2029 in Japan? And many others

Key Topics Covered:

1. Overview of Cement Market in Japan

2. Cement Capacity in Japan

3. Cement Supply in Japan

3.1. Japan Production in 2019-2024

3.2. Japan Production Shares in Global Market and in Regional Market in 2019-2024

4. Cement Demand in Japan

5.1. Demand Structure, 2024

5.2. Japan Consumption in 2019-2024

5. Cement Trade in Japan

5.1. Export (Recent Years)

6.2. Import (Recent Years)

6.3. Annual Prices (Recent Years)

6. Cement Market Forecast to 2029

6.1. General Market Forecast

6.2. Cement Production Forecast to 2029

6.3. Cement Consumption Forecast to 2029

7. Cement End-users in Japan

List of Tables



Cement Production in Japan in 2019-2024

Japan Production Share Globally in 2019-2024

Japan Production Share in Region in 2019-2024

Cement Demand Structure, 2024

Cement Demand Dynamics in Japan in 2019-2024

Trade in Japan in Recent Years

Structure of Export by Country in Recent Years

Structure of Import by Country in Recent Years

Export and Import Prices in Japan in Recent Years

Production Forecast to 2029 Demand Forecast to 2029

