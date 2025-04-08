Kuehn Law Encourages Investors Of Virtu Financial, Inc. To Contact Law Firm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating whether certain officers and directors ofbreached their fiduciary duties to shareholders.

According to a federal securities lawsuit, Insiders at Virtu caused the company to misrepresent or fail to disclose that (i) the Company maintained deficient policies and procedures with respect to its information access barriers; (ii) accordingly, Virtu had overstated the Company's operational and technological efficacy as well as its capacity to block the exchange of confidential information between departments or individuals within the Company; (iii) the foregoing deficiencies increased the likelihood that the Company would be subject to enhanced regulatory scrutiny; and (iv) as a result, public statements about the Company were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

If you are a long-term VIRT stockholder please contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. here , by email at ... or call (833) 672-0814.

