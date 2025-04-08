NP Digital Bolsters Its End-To-End Marketing Capabilities With The Acquisition Of Yodel Mobile

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Global Digital Marketing Agency Enhances Its App Growth & User Acquisition Capabilities

LONDON, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NP Digital , a leader in end-to-end digital marketing, has announced a strategic agreement to acquire Yodel Mobile , the 2024 App Growth Awards App Marketing Agency of the Year. This acquisition enhances NP Digital's mobile app marketing capabilities and significantly expands its team in London.

Founded in 2007, and based in the UK, Yodel Mobile has been a pioneer in the mobile app marketing industry, with a proven track record of delivering results for brands like Tinder, UKTV, and B&Q. The integration will double NP Digital's London office size and bring advanced mobile expertise to its U.S. and international clients.

People spend more than 100 billion hours on mobile apps each year, and apps have a 157% higher conversion rate than mobile websites. App marketing gives brands a powerful opportunity to engage users throughout their journeys, and Yodel Mobile's comprehensive services (app store optimization (ASO), user acquisition and expert consultancy) specifically drive mobile transformation.

NP Digital has seen consistent growth in its mobile marketing solutions, driven by client demand for app optimization and app store search strategies. Yodel Mobile's award-winning solutions will enhance NP Digital's ability to launch, scale and transform the app experience for clients.

“This acquisition reaffirms our commitment to clients by investing in solutions to help them succeed in an increasingly mobile-first world as the expectations of consumers around personalized experiences increase and in-app experiences deliver on that promise,” said Mike Gullaksen, CEO of NP Digital.“Ninety percent of mobile internet usage is spent in apps; integrating the expertise of Yodel Mobile into our portfolio empowers us to help brands thrive with cutting-edge app growth strategies and take advantage of new opportunities.”

NP Digital's international presence has expanded rapidly, with new offices across Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Latin America (LATAM). By combining its global reach and comprehensive digital marketing solutions with Yodel Mobile's app expertise, the agency is well-equipped to support clients in finance, travel and hospitality, wellness, education and e-commerce.

"Yodel Mobile has established itself as an industry pioneer through their work with some of the world's most recognized brands, and they have become one of the foremost thought leaders in the app marketing space,” said Mark Fagan, managing director of NP Digital EMEA.“Yodel and NP Digital's coming together, reinforces our dedication to helping our clients meet consumer needs as they navigate this AI-influenced world of digital marketing. We are thrilled to welcome Mick (Rigby) and their amazing team into NP Digital and expand our offering for our clients globally."

"Joining NP Digital is an exciting opportunity to bring our mobile growth strategies to more brands worldwide,” said Mick Rigby, founder and CEO of Yodel Mobile.“NP Digital's Marketing philosophies match ours, and we share a commitment to service, innovation, performance-driven strategies and measurable client growth, and this partnership enables us to deliver more comprehensive solutions with even greater impact."

This is the most recent international acquisition in a series of upcoming merger-and-acquisition (M&A) initiatives planned for 2025. In 2024, NP Digital also announced acquisitions of APAC digital marketing agency SearchGuru and Canada-based creative branding agency Rebl House.

About NP Digital:

NP Digital is a global digital marketing agency focused on enterprise and mid-market challenger brands. Underpinned by its proprietary technology division and platform Ubersuggest, NP Digital is regarded as one of the fastest-growing, award-winning end-to-end digital marketing agencies in the industry. NP Digital views marketing through a consultative lens that takes a holistic view when applying specialist execution to build meaningful partnerships. These partnerships include some of the world's most prominent Fortune 500 brands in addition to mid-size, direct-to-consumer (DTC) challenger-type organizations. For more information, visit npdigital.com .

Kimberly Deese

Director, Digital PR

...