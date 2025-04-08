A NEW STANDARD FOR F&B MANUFACTURING: HARVEST FOOD GROUP, LEADER IN IQF FOODS, UNLOCKS PARTNER CONNECTIVITY AND ENHANCES SHIPPING EFFICIENCY WITH GR TECHNOLOGY AND PLEX BY ROCKWELL AUTOMATION

LOS ANGELES, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Harvest Food Group chose to avoid traditional EDI approaches that depend on Trading Partner functionalities and Value-Added Networks (VANs) and instead implemented the GR8T EDI Passport Bot, by GR Technology , leveraging Rockwell Automation's Plex Smart Manufacturing Platform .

The GR8T EDI Passport simplifies and optimizes EDI workflows with powerful APIs in a cost-effective manner. Harvest Food Group experienced faster order-to-cash cycles, improved compliance amongst their growing number of suppliers and distributors, better inventory control, and expedited order fulfillments as a result. As a leader in individually-quick-frozen (IQF) foods, Harvest Food Group can now extend these improvements to their 3PL operations.

"Third-party logistics can be a time-consuming and complex process. From meeting specific vendor requirements to ensuring quality standards, everything must align perfectly for our products to reach our customers. Speed should never come at the expense of quality-and with a solution like the GR8T EDI Passport, we now have the flexibility to work with more vendors and customers, continuing to deliver the trusted products that have earned us our reputation," said Jenny Crimmins, Senior Business Systems Analyst at Harvest Food Group.

"Recognizing that every manufacturer has unique requirements, we developed the GR8T Platform to adapt to those individual business needs. The GR8T EDI Passport is just one example of our flexible solutions that companies like Harvest Food Group can rely on to stay ahead in their industry. We're proud to support HFG as they continue to grow and lead in the F&B space," said Balasubramani Ganesh, CEO of GR Technology., Inc.

About GR Technology, Inc.

GR Technology, Inc. dba DKM Inc., is the leading provider of comprehensive enterprise resource planning (ERP) services for mid-sized to enterprise manufacturers worldwide, based in Los Angeles (CA), Pittsburgh (PA) with remote office presence in Florida, Texas, Ohio, Michigan, and Bangalore (India). Learn more at .

About Harvest Food Group

Harvest Food Group is a leader in IQF foods providing the scale and resources necessary to take care of the greatest demands, manufacturing the highest quality ingredients to customers at fair prices. From food products to co-packing, learn more about HFG at: .

For more information about the GR8T Platform and EDI Passport, contact GR Technology here:

Michael Frey

(213) 688-1010

[email protected]

SOURCE GR Technology, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED