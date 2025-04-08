Inventhelp Inventor Develops Two-Way Monitoring System (HOF-662)

PITTSBURGH, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a busy working/traveling mom, and I needed a better way to maintain two-way visual contact with my child in the back seat," said an inventor, from Houston, Texas, "so I invented the PEEP PIE. My design eliminates the need to turn around to visually check on your child."

The patent-pending invention provides a two-way monitoring system for children in car seats in the rear seat of a vehicle. In doing so, it allows the parent/driver to easily view and comfort the child. It also helps infants and toddlers be more comfortable and content in their car seats. As a result, it increases safety. The invention features an innovative design that is easy to use so it is ideal for families who travel with children in the rear seats of the passenger vehicles.

The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-HOF-662, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED