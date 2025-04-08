O-I France Proposes Strategic Business Transformation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Perrysburg, Ohio, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- -- Over the past few years, the glass market in France has been considerably challenged, primarily due to a slow-down in the wine market. This slow-down, combined with overcapacity and strong competition, has prompted the company to consider additional actions to improve its long-term competitiveness.

To face these challenges and adapt to an increasingly complex market, O-I has announced a strategic initiative, Fit to Win, aimed at ensuring the sustainability of its business in the long-term and improving the agility and flexibility of its operations to make glass more competitive and widely available.

As part of this initiative, the company has initiated an information and consultation process with its European and French employee representatives. The consultation focuses on possible operational adjustments at its plants in Gironcourt, Puy-Guillaume, and Reims, and the potential cessation of production of one furnace at its plant in Vayres, the potential closure of the Vergèze plant, and the potential resizing of administrative functions at its French headquarters.

The company is also considering a multi-million Euro investment in its French plants in line with its previously announced 2025 capital plan. The company expects these investments in its French plants will support the development of the use of glass and strengthen O-I's position as a major player and employer in France, which remains a strategic market for the company.

The actions under consideration could potentially result in a net impact of approximately 320 positions, accounting for vacant, created, and eliminated of positions. The company intends to carry out any such plan transparently and responsibly for any potentially impacted employees and in consultation with the various representative bodies and relevant authorities.

ABOUT O-I GLASS

At O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE: OI), we love glass, and we are proud to be one of the leading producers of glass bottles and jars around the globe. Glass is not only beautiful, it is also pure, healthy, and completely recyclable, making it the most sustainable rigid packaging material. Headquartered in Perrysburg, Ohio (USA), O-I is the preferred partner for many of the world's leading food and beverage brands. We innovate in line with customers' needs to create iconic packaging that builds brands around the world. Led by our diverse team of approximately 21,000 people across 69 plants in 19 countries, O-I achieved revenues of $6.5 billion in 2024. Learn more about us: o-i.com / Facebook / Twitter / Instagram / LinkedIn

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains“forward-looking” statements related to O-I Glass, Inc. (“O-I Glass” or the“company”) within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the“Exchange Act”) and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Forward-looking statements reflect the company's current expectations and projections about future events at the time, and thus involve uncertainty and risk. The words“believe,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“will,”“could,”“would,”“should,”“may,”“plan,”“estimate,”“intend,”“predict,”“potential,”“continue,”“target,”“commit,” and the negatives of these words and other similar expressions generally identify forward-looking statements.

It is possible that the Company's future financial performance may differ from expectations due to a variety of factors including, but not limited to the following: (1) the company's ability to achieve expected benefits from cost management, efficiency improvements, and profitability initiatives, such as its Fit to Win program, including expected impacts from production curtailments, reduction in force and furnace closures, (2) the general political, economic and competitive conditions in markets and countries where the company has operations, including uncertainties related to economic and social conditions, trade disputes, disruptions in the supply chain, competitive pricing pressures, inflation or deflation, changes in tax rates, changes in laws or policies, war, civil disturbance or acts of terrorism, natural disasters, public health issues and weather, (3) cost and availability of raw materials, labor, energy and transportation (including impacts related to the current Ukraine-Russia and Israel-Hamas conflicts and disruptions in supply of raw materials caused by transportation delays), (4) competitive pressures from other glass container producers and alternative forms of packaging or consolidation among competitors and customers, (5) changes in consumer preferences or customer inventory management practices, (6) the continuing consolidation of the company's customer base, (7) the company's ability to improve its glass melting technology, known as the MAGMA program, and implement it in a manner to deliver economic profit within the timeframe expected in addition to successfully achieving key production and commercial milestones, (8) unanticipated supply chain and operational disruptions, including higher capital spending, (9) seasonality of customer demand, (10) the failure of the company's joint venture partners to meet their obligations or commit additional capital to the joint venture, (11) labor shortages, labor cost increases or strikes, (12) the company's ability to acquire or divest businesses, acquire and expand plants, integrate operations of acquired businesses and achieve expected benefits from acquisitions, divestitures or expansions, (13) the company's ability to generate sufficient future cash flows to ensure the company's goodwill is not impaired, (14) any increases in the underfunded status of the company's pension plans, (15) any failure or disruption of the company's information technology, or those of third parties on which the company relies, or any cybersecurity or data privacy incidents affecting the company or its third-party service providers, (16) risks related to the company's indebtedness or changes in capital availability or cost, including interest rate fluctuations and the ability of the company to generate cash to service indebtedness and refinance debt on favorable terms, (17) risks associated with operating in foreign countries, (18) foreign currency fluctuations relative to the U.S. dollar, (19) changes in tax laws or global trade policies, (20) the company's ability to comply with various environmental legal requirements, (21) risks related to recycling and recycled content laws and regulations, (22) risks related to climate-change and air emissions, including related laws or regulations and increased ESG scrutiny and changing expectations from stakeholders, and the other risk factors discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

It is not possible to foresee or identify all such factors. Any forward-looking statements in this document are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments, and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from expectations. While the Company continually reviews trends and uncertainties affecting the Company's results of operations and financial condition, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or supplement any particular forward-looking statements contained in this document.

CONTACT: ...