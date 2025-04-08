Digital Forensics Corp. Launches Pro Bono Initiative To Combat Sextortion Targeting Minors

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Digital Forensics Corp. Launches Pro Bono Sextortion Support for Minors Amidst 200% Case Surge. Expert help and resource guidance offered.

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Digital Forensics Corp., a leading provider of digital forensic and cybersecurity services, today announced the launch of a new initiative dedicated to assisting parents and legal guardians of minors affected by sextortion . This initiative aims to provide critical support and expertise to families navigating the complex and emotionally devastating consequences of online blackmail.In response to the alarming 200% increase in sextortion cases targeting minors since 2022, a figure highlighted by the FBI, Digital Forensics Corp. is committed to leveraging its specialized skills to protect vulnerable youth. The company's pro bono service offers comprehensive guidance and assistance, including:1. Expert Consultation: Providing parents with immediate support and strategic advice on how to address sextortion incidents.2. Resource Navigation: Guiding families to additional support resources, including the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) and the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, the Cyber Civil Rights Initiative (CCRI) and TakeItDown.3. Digital Footprint Protection: Employing advanced forensic techniques to prevent the further distribution of sensitive content and working to mitigate the long-term impact on the victim's digital reputation.“The rise of sextortion targeting minors is a crisis that demands immediate and compassionate action,” said Jeromy Simonovic In House Counsel at Digital Forensics Corp.“Our company is dedicated to providing support to these families, empowering them to protect their children and seek justice at no cost. We understand the profound fear and confusion that these situations create, and we are committed to offering discreet, expert assistance.”Digital Forensics Corp. emphasizes the importance of parental or legal guardian involvement in addressing sextortion cases involving minors. The company operates with strict adherence to legal and ethical standards, ensuring the safety and confidentiality of all parties involved.About Digital Forensics Corp.:Digital Forensics Corp. is a leading provider of digital forensic and cybersecurity services, specializing in data recovery, incident response, and digital investigations. With a team of certified experts, the company is committed to delivering accurate, reliable, and confidential services to individuals and organizations.Disclaimer:Digital Forensics Corp. provides assistance to minors only with the express written consent and direct supervision of their legal parent or guardian. The company works diligently to protect victims and gather evidence but cannot guarantee the actions of third-party cybercriminals or law enforcement. Digital Forensics Corp. is not a law enforcement agency or legal professional and recommends seeking legal counsel for specific advice.

Jacquelyne Diab

Digital Forensics Corp.

+1 (800) 849-6515

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.