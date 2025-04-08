Linqia Unveils 'IRL,' Bringing Brands To Life Through In-Person Creator Activations

Empowering brands to craft unforgettable real-world interactions with their ideal consumer.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Linqia , the premier influencer marketing agency for the world's leading brands, today reveals a holistic solution, IRL, that provides a powerful way for brands to move beyond digital-only campaigns, create more opportunities to tell their brand stories and build deeper, more meaningful connections with consumers in the real world-while capturing high-impact content that lives beyond the moment.By fusing Linqia's expertise in creator partnerships with full-scale production services into one holistic offering, brands are empowered to craft unforgettable real-world interactions with their ideal consumer while seamlessly integrating digital content capture.There are three dynamic ways for brands to activate IRL experiences:1. Branded Experiences at Major Cultural Events – Partner with Linqia to have creators participate in interactive experiences at key cultural moments, from Coachella and SXSW to Art Basel and beyond with immersive pop-ups, influencer-hosted VIP events, or interactive consumer activations.2. Custom Brand Activations – For unique, standalone experiential moments, Linqia offers end-to-end support in ideating, designing, and executing bespoke branded experiences, such as city-wide scavenger hunts, retail pop-ups, or influencer-led events.3. On-The-Street Creator Engagements – Linqia connects brands with on-the-street creators who conduct real-time interviews and interactive moments with consumers, providing authentic content, and driving direct engagement and sampling.Linqia's IRL Creator Activations also go beyond creative concepting and influencer partnerships to full-scale production and event services. This ensures that every brand activation is executed flawlessly and captured for maximum storytelling potential. Linqia's suite of production services includes:1. On-site Production Management – From planning to execution to logistics and set design, Linqia handles all logistical elements to bring brand experiences to life.2. Professional Videography and Photography – High-quality content capture to extend the reach of activations.3. Post-production and Editing – Rapid turnaround of content for social media amplification.“People inherently want to get together, and brands and creators have a unique opportunity to create experiences that take that community from digital to the real world,” said Keith Bendes, Chief Strategy Officer at Linqia.“IRL allows brands to show up where culture happens and connect with consumers through authentic, in-person experiences-all with the necessary production support. These activations create multiple touchpoints for creators to post and share content, making their engagement with the brand deeper and one that showcases their passion for the brand.”For more information on how to bring your brand to life with Linqia IRL, visit or contact ....About LinqiaLinqia is the calm in the chaotic sea of influencer marketing. We are a full-service, tech-enabled partner that handles campaigns for the world's leading brands from influencer selection to creative strategy to scale. While some influencer companies offer only technology and others operate as creative agencies, Linqia leverages both science and storytelling to help brands create emotive, human-first campaigns. Founded in 2012, Linqia has worked with over 650 leading national brands, including Clorox, McDonald's, Anheuser-Busch, GM, and Bayer. For more information, visit .

