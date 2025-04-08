Bluerock Behavioral Health Launches Residential Treatment Program For Adolescents In Western North Carolina

BlueRock Behavioral Health

New program provides access to local, high-quality mental health care for families regardless of socioeconomic status

BAT CAVE, NC, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- BlueRock Behavioral Health announces the opening of a new residential treatment program for adolescents experiencing mental and behavioral health challenges. Located in the mountains of Western North Carolina, the program offers comprehensive care in a familial environment, providing clients with evidence-based, individualized treatment with an emphasis on experiential and nature-based therapy. BlueRock Behavioral Health has partnered with local agencies to accept clients with Medicaid, ensuring every family has access to the highest quality mental health care regardless of their socioeconomic status.With more than 15 years' experience in residential mental health treatment, Executive Director John Moore, LCMHC leads a highly-trained team focused on providing holistic, relationship-based care for clients. BlueRock Behavioral Health's 140-acre campus and surrounding mountains offer clients a variety of experiential and adventure-based programming to complement traditional clinical modalities.Highlights of BlueRock Behavioral Health's program include:- Compassionate, relationship-based care by highly trained staff- Individualized treatment plan addressing the whole person- Experiential and adventure programming to complement traditional therapies- Family involvement in the healing process- Academic support to continue education during treatment- Community living on a scenic mountain campus with welcoming indoor spaces“As a native of Western North Carolina, I am passionate about increasing access to competent and quality mental health treatment for everyone. Offering local care for our youth provides greater opportunities for family involvement in the healing process, ultimately creating healthier communities,” said John Moore, Executive Director of BlueRock Behavioral Health.Currently, there are not enough mental health services to meet the demand in Western North Carolina, and those that exist are often financially out of reach for most families. BlueRock Behavioral Health was founded to help bridge this access gap. There is an estimated shortage of hundreds of residential placements for children. BlueRock Behavioral Health is initially licensed with a capacity for eight placements eligible for males ages 14-18 with plans to expand and become coeducational in the near future.“Thanks to the partnership with BlueRock Behavioral Health, this residential treatment program will be a vital resource for adolescents experiencing mental and behavioral health challenges in western North Carolina,” said Donald Reuss, Vice President of Behavioral Health & Intellectual/Developmental Disabilities Network Operations at Vaya Health.“Vaya is committed to helping these adolescents by providing the right treatment at the right time, in the least restrictive environment, to support family engagement and returning to their home communities.”BlueRock Behavioral Health's grand opening is scheduled for Wednesday, April 23, 2025, at 3 pm, on their campus located at 41 Hero's Way, Hendersonville, NC 28792.To learn more or schedule a campus tour, contact Laura Storey, Director of Business Development at BlueRock Behavioral Health, at 803.480.3090 or ....###ABOUT BLUEROCK BEHAVIORAL HEALTHBlueRock Behavioral Health is a level 2 residential treatment center providing comprehensive mental health care for adolescents in Western North Carolina. Located on a scenic 140-acre mountain campus in Bat Cave, NC, BlueRock Behavioral Health offers individualized treatment plans to address each client's specific needs. In addition to traditional clinical therapies, BlueRock Behavioral Health provides experiential and nature-based programming, academic support, and outdoor recreation. Family involvement and life skills coaching also prepare their clients for a successful transition back into their communities. Learn more at .ABOUT VAYA HEALTHVaya Health is a specialty managed care organization and local government agency that oversees publicly funded health care services across a 32-county region of North Carolina for people with significant behavioral health needs, intellectual/developmental disabilities, and traumatic brain injuries. Vaya manages Medicaid, federal, state, and local funding to meet member and community needs while advancing whole-person health. Together with members, contracted providers, and local partners, we're moving forward to a healthier North Carolina. Vaya Health can be found online at vayahealth, on Facebook at facebook/VayaHealth/, on X (formerly known as Twitter) @VayaHealth, and on LinkedIn at linkedin/company/vaya-health.

Laura Storey

BlueRock Behavioral Health

+1 803-480-3090

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.