Local Georgia Power Crews Recognized With Emergency Response Award During Lineworker Appreciation Month

"The worst from Hurricane Helene certainly brought out the best in every Georgia Power employee – starting with our lineworkers on the front lines of our response to the historic storm, aided and supported by every other employee who participated in restoration and rebuilding in the aftermath and months following. This award from EEI is a testament to their shared dedication and commitment to our neighbors and communities, and the excellence they bring in service for our customers when it counts the most," said Kim Greene, chairman, president and CEO of Georgia Power. "I'm honored to be a part of this incredible team and couldn't be more grateful for their dedication and commitment to being here for Georgia every day."

Hurricane Helene made landfall at approximately 11 p.m. on Thursday, September 26, 2024. By dawn Friday morning, Helene had barreled through Georgia, downing hundreds of thousands of trees, damaging thousands more power poles, and grounding nearly 1,000 miles of power lines – leaving more than one million Georgians without electricity in what became the most destructive hurricane in Georgia Power's 140-year history.

Georgia Power's dedicated crews, along with assisting teams and resources from as far away as New Jersey, California, and Canada combined to create a team of more than 20,000 strong – working tirelessly to rebuild crucial parts of Georgia's power grid. Restoration required the use of resources including helicopters, boats, and unmanned aerial vehicles (drones) to restore power to customers around the state.

The damage to Georgia Power's electric system from Hurricane Helene was severe and included:



11,800+ power poles broken

1,500+ miles of downed power lines

5,800+ transformers damaged 345+ transmission structures rebuilt or repaired

"Throughout 2024, America's electric companies and their dedicated workforce answered the call to help restore power and hope to communities impacted by extreme weather events and natural disasters," said EEI interim President and CEO Pat Vincent-Collawn. "EEI commends Georgia Power for its efforts to respond safely and efficiently to the aftermath of Hurricane Helene. Georgia Power and its storm response team are extremely deserving of this well-deserved recovery award."

This April, Georgia Power is also inviting Georgians to "tune in" to Instagram as local line crews takeover the company's account (@ga_power ) to share their stories from Hurricane Helene, and offer a glimpse into their work on the line. On April 11, the company will feature a crew from Vidalia, followed by a crew from Network Underground (Atlanta) on April 18, and then wrap up the month with a crew from Rome on April 23.

Opportunities to Join the Best in the Business

For more than a century, Georgia Power has provided high-quality careers for Georgians as lineworkers who work every day to build, repair and maintain the state's transmission and distribution network providing reliable power for millions of Georgians.

Georgia Power's Power Delivery team hires for around 700 positions on average annually across various roles, and the company expects to hire approximately 180 lineworkers per year over the next several years. The company is known for investing in its team members and offers a multi-year apprenticeship program for those just entering the field, as well as continuing education for seasoned employees to help them remain at the forefront of industry advancements; competitive compensation; and health, welfare and retirement benefits.

The company works with technical colleges around the state to recruit, train and help connect new, talented team members with employment opportunities. More than 60 percent of new Georgia Power lineworkers come from technical schools with Electrical Lineworker Apprentice Certification (ELAC) programs. Certification through this program offers basic line skills, the opportunity to obtain a CDL license, and on-the-ground exposure in the field. Some programs can be completed in 8-12 weeks, and many can be completed nearly free of cost by taking advantage of Hope Grants. Currently participating Georgia technical colleges include:



Atlanta Technical College

Coastal Pines Technical College

Georgia Northwestern Technical College

North Georgia Technical College

South Georgia Technical College

West Georgia Technical College ELITE Lineman Training Institute

To learn more about the company's commitment to workforce development, and explore opportunities with Georgia Power, visit poweringcareers .

