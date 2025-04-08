Find Your Perfect Companion: The Refreshed Martin Junior Series Is Here

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This isn't just a makeover. It's a full-on glow-up. The Junior Series now features a full 24.9" scale length-a big step up that gives players that familiar Martin feel they know and love, all without sacrificing the comfort and portability that made these guitars favorites in the first place. Every model is built with solid tonewoods like spruce and sapele for that signature Martin warmth, clarity, and depth. And now, every guitar comes equipped with Martin E1 electronics and an onboard tuner, so you're always ready to plug in and play out.

Need help finding "the one"? Martin has your back with the Companion Finder -a fun, fast way to discover which Junior model best fits your vibe, sound, and style. Whether you're drawn to bold Dreadnoughts or compact 000s, there's a match waiting for you.

From all-new models like the 000 Jr E Sapele and D Jr E StreetLegend® Burst to refreshed favorites like the 000C Jr E, D Jr E, and 000C Jr E Bass, this lineup is full of personality-and full-scale tone. Add in comfort-focused upgrades like gently beveled fingerboard edges, refined string spacing, and sleek satin chrome tuners on select models, and it's clear: this is the Junior Series, all grown up.

Wherever you're headed-backstage, beach house, bonfire, or beyond-your full-scale companion is ready when you are. Anytime. Anywhere.

Explore the refreshed Martin Junior Series at martinguitar or find your perfect match with the Companion Finder .

ABOUT C. F. MARTIN & CO.®

C. F. Martin & Co. has been making the finest handcrafted acoustic guitars for nearly two hundred years. For some of the biggest names and the most revered musical legends across every genre and every decade. And we've been doing it with pure artistic passion, a deep love for all things music, and an unwavering commitment to our community and the environment.

But most importantly, we're still doing it... for you. For current and future generations of pioneers, rebels, and dreamers. For the beginners, the pros, and everyone in between. We believe music is an unstoppable force. It raises us up. Tells our truths. Gets us on our feet. Expresses our deepest heartaches. And our greatest joys.

So, we'll continue to make the very best acoustic instruments and strings for as long as there are people like you who love music and love making it. We want to be there to help you tell your story. To help you share your music with the world. To help unleash the artist within.

We're ready for the next two hundred years. Want to come with us? Visit martinguitar .

