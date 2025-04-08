Healthcare Brands To Gain Enhanced Engagement Through CMI Media Group And Compas Collaboration With Microsoft Advertising

PHILADELPHIA, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CMI Media Group, WPP's healthcare specialty agency (NYSE: WPP ) and Compas will be working with Microsoft Advertising to support healthcare brands to help accelerate their growth and enable them to reach their audience across the Microsoft ecosystem and beyond. Current clients of CMI Media Group can discuss the benefits with their account leads. Future clients can reach out to CMI Media Group via [email protected] .

In 2024, Microsoft Advertising named CMI Media Group as its Performance Partner of the Year . This latest evolution of the relationship delivers strategic support and guidance from both companies with a goal of providing innovation, transparency, collaboration and excellence for shared clients as well as unique return on investment.

This collaboration underscores the agency's commitment to driving innovation and value for healthcare brands, ensuring their clients are at the forefront of digital marketing and technology advancements. By combining Microsoft Advertising's robust capabilities with CMI Media Group's strategic expertise, this collaboration is set to elevate client success and accelerate growth in an increasingly competitive landscape.

"This represents a major milestone for the healthcare industry combining valuable expertise and reach. With this unique agreement, we can offer all of our clients expanded benefits to engaging with us for their search engine marketing and display investments," said Justin Freid, Chief Media & Innovation Officer, CMI Media Group.

Amanda Richman, VP, Global Sales, Microsoft Advertising, said: "When media and advertising technology are seamless, brands are able to engage in more personalized and impactful experiences with their audience. We see a tremendous opportunity to serve our joint healthcare clients by bringing together these key components to enable their growth."

CMI Media Group and Compas have brought many firsts to healthcare marketing as the premier healthcare-focused media buying and planning resource to the world's game changers in pharma and life sciences. With a deep focus on data, media and technology, the agency has developed proprietary audience tools and expertise that ensure 100% media reach, precision, performance and personalization to healthcare professionals, patients and caregivers – 1-to-1, at scale. To learn more, contact [email protected] .

About CMI Media Group

CMI Media Group, a WPP company (NYSE: WPP , ), is a full-service media agency focused solely on health, wellness, and pharmaceutical marketing. CMI Media Group's core offerings include Audience Strategy, Planning, Development, and Insights; Data and Analytics; Buying and Investment; and Direct Response and Customer Experience. As the leading media resource for the world's top healthcare companies, CMI Media Group brings together leading technology, data, and talent to deliver seamless capabilities for clients. CMI Media Group has been recognized as a leader in DE&I, talent retention and employee development as well as one of the industry's best places to work. To apply for a position within our teams visit

About Compas

For over 35 years Compas has been partnering with the industry's leading media providers, as well as up-and-coming innovators – representing all channels and tactics – positioning them for success with healthcare clients and agencies. As stewards of its clients' media investments, Compas is committed to enforcing the highest standards of buying execution, effectiveness, transparency and accountability while leveraging its clients' collective buying power through a consortium that unlocks incremental savings. Compas is certified by the National Minority Supplier Diversity Council as a minority-owned-and-operated business and generates significant Tier 1 and Tier 2 Diverse Spend. Compas has been recognized as one of the industry's best places to work, offering industry-leading development and retention. To apply for a position within our teams visit

